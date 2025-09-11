Nifty tests 25,000-mark; can it sustain here? Here's what experts say

Market experts on Nifty outlookShrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities expects the bullish trend to continue as long as the Nifty holds above the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DSMA), which stands around 24,920 levels, followed by the 100-DSMA around 24,850 levels. On the upside, the Nifty can move towards 25,100 - 25,200 zones, says Shrikant Chouhan; while cautioning that trades should exit positions in case the index falls below 24,850 levels.
