Home / Markets / News / Nifty tests 25,000-mark; can it sustain here? Here's what experts say

Nifty tests 25,000-mark; can it sustain here? Here's what experts say

Market experts believe that the short-term trend is bullish; but flag caution owing the weakening momentum on key technical indicators. Here are the key levels to watch out for on the Nifty.

Nifty 50, MARKET
Nifty 50: Market outlook as NSE benchmark tests 25,000-mark.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The NSE Nifty 50 index was seen testing the 25,000-mark for the second straight trading session on Thursday. The NSE benchmark had last closed above this psychological mark on August 21, 2025.  On Thusday thus far, the NSE Nifty 50 index touched an intra-day high of 25,008.95, and was seen quoting around 24,970 levels around 11:45 hrs.  Meanwhile, the daily chart shows that the Nifty has been quoting below the super trend line hurdle since the breakdown on July 18, 2025. The super trend line resistance now stands at 25,065 levels, and remains a key short-term hurdle.  With the Nifty once again seen testing the 25,000-mark, can the index trigger a breakout or will it suffer a setback? Here's what market experts have to say.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Market experts on Nifty outlook

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities expects the bullish trend to continue as long as the Nifty holds above the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DSMA), which stands around 24,920 levels, followed by the 100-DSMA around 24,850 levels.  On the upside, the Nifty can move towards 25,100 - 25,200 zones, says Shrikant Chouhan; while cautioning that trades should exit positions in case the index falls below 24,850 levels. 
Nifty 50 index tests 25,000-mark on Thursday.
  Echoing a similar view, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth explains that the short-term bullish momentum is likely to remain intact, as the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the Nifty is above the 15-EMA.  On the upside, the Hariprasad sees immediate resistance for the Nifty at the wedge top, in the 25,050 - 25,100 zones. However, sustained trade above this band could extend the rally towards 25,250 and beyond.  The analyst, however, flag cautions at current levels as key momentum oscillators are showing some signs of tiring.  "The flattening slope of these EMAs points to a slowdown in upside strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering in the 55–60 range, comfortably away from overbought levels but flashing early signs of bearish divergence, as prices make higher highs without equivalent strength in momentum", explains Hariprasad.  In case of a fall, Hariprasad expects the Nifty to seek support around 24,850, where the EMAs converge with the lower trendline. However, a decisive break below this may open the door to 24,700 - 24,600, while a deeper fall towards 24,300 cannot be ruled out; adds the analyst. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stall after 6-day gain; IT, auto stocks drag; BSE slips 4%

Here's why Adani Ports shares are buzzing in overall muted session; details

SpiceJet shares rise 5% as Carlyle settlement unlocks $89.5-mn liquidity

Urban company IPO demand continues; subscription nears 5x, GMP up 38%

Waaree Energies zooms 99% from April low, nears record high; here's why

Topics :Nifty OutlookNifty 50Market technicalstechnical chartsMarket OutlookMarket trendsstock market tradingNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexTrading calls

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story