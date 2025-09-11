Nifty tests 25,000-mark; can it sustain here? Here's what experts say

Nifty 50 index tests 25,000-mark on Thursday.

Echoing a similar view, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth explains that the short-term bullish momentum is likely to remain intact, as the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the Nifty is above the 15-EMA.On the upside, the Hariprasad sees immediate resistance for the Nifty at the wedge top, in the 25,050 - 25,100 zones. However, sustained trade above this band could extend the rally towards 25,250 and beyond.The analyst, however, flag cautions at current levels as key momentum oscillators are showing some signs of tiring."The flattening slope of these EMAs points to a slowdown in upside strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering in the 55–60 range, comfortably away from overbought levels but flashing early signs of bearish divergence, as prices make higher highs without equivalent strength in momentum", explains Hariprasad.In case of a fall, Hariprasad expects the Nifty to seek support around 24,850, where the EMAs converge with the lower trendline. However, a decisive break below this may open the door to 24,700 - 24,600, while a deeper fall towards 24,300 cannot be ruled out; adds the analyst.