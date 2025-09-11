Urban company IPO demand continues; subscription nears 5x, GMP up 38%
Favorable sentiment was seen in the grey market as well, where Urban Company's unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the second day of subscriptionSI Reporter New Delhi
Urban Company IPO subscription status: Urban Company's initial public offering (IPO)
continues to drive favorable demand among investors on the second day of its subscription. The public issue, which opened for subscription yesterday, September 10, has garnered bids for 47,24,76,990 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 4.43 times by 10:54 AM on Thursday, September 11, according to NSE data.
Among the individual categories, retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs) have led the demand by oversubscribing their reserved category by 1.07 times and 6.85 times, respectively. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on the other hand, have placed the lowest bids among others, yet have oversubscribed their reserved category by 1.13 times.
Urban Company IPO grey market premium (GMP)
Favorable sentiment was seen in the grey market as well, where Urban Company’s unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the second day of subscription. The company’s unlisted shares, according to sources tracking unofficial activities, were trading at around ₹142 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹39 per share, or 37.86 per cent over the upper end of the issue price (₹103). ALSO READ | Airfloa Rail Technology IPO opens with 118% GMP; check key details here
Urban Company IPO review
Urban company has garnered favorable reviews for its public offering from brokerages. Analysts at Deven Choksey Research have recommended that investors subscribe to the public issue, while those at Anand Rathi Research and Canara Bank Securities have recommended subscribing from a long-term perspective. READ MORE
Urban Company IPO details
The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 45.8 million equity shares worth ₹472 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) with investors selling up to 138.6 million shares worth up to ₹1,428 crore.
The Urban Company IPO is available at a price band of ₹98–103 per share, with a lot size of 145 shares. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,935 to bid for one lot (145 shares) of the Urban Company IPO, while ₹1,94,155 would be required to bid for the maximum limit of 13 lots (1,885 shares).
The Urban Company IPO is set to close for subscription tentatively on September 12, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Urban Company IPO shares is scheduled to be finalized on September 15, 2025, and shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on September 16.
Shares of Urban Company are scheduled to make their market debut tentatively on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
Urban Company will not receive the proceeds from the OFS, as those will go to investors offloading their stakes through the public issue. The company, however, proposes to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue for expenditure on new technology development, cloud infrastructure, and lease payments for office spaces. Urban Company will also deploy the funds raised from the fresh issue towards marketing activities and general corporate purposes.
About Urban Company
Urban Company is a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace offering home and beauty services like cleaning, pest control, skincare, appliance repair, painting, and on-demand help. Services are delivered by trained professionals, supported with tools and consumables, while its ‘Native’ brand offers water purifiers and electronic door locks via contract manufacturing. As of June 30, 2025, the company operates in 51 cities across India (47), the UAE, and Singapore, excluding its Saudi Arabia joint venture.
