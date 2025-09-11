Urban company IPO demand continues; subscription nears 5x, GMP up 38%

Among the individual categories, retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs) have led the demand by oversubscribing their reserved category by 1.07 times and 6.85 times, respectively. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on the other hand, have placed the lowest bids among others, yet have oversubscribed their reserved category by 1.13 times.

Favorable sentiment was seen in the grey market as well, where Urban Company’s unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the second day of subscription. The company’s unlisted shares, according to sources tracking unofficial activities, were trading at around ₹142 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹39 per share, or 37.86 per cent over the upper end of the issue price (₹103).

Urban Company IPO details

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 45.8 million equity shares worth ₹472 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) with investors selling up to 138.6 million shares worth up to ₹1,428 crore.

The Urban Company IPO is available at a price band of ₹98–103 per share, with a lot size of 145 shares. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,935 to bid for one lot (145 shares) of the Urban Company IPO, while ₹1,94,155 would be required to bid for the maximum limit of 13 lots (1,885 shares).

The Urban Company IPO is set to close for subscription tentatively on September 12, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Urban Company IPO shares is scheduled to be finalized on September 15, 2025, and shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on September 16.