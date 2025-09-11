Here's why Adani Ports shares are buzzing in overall muted session; details

Adani Ports share price rose after the company announced that Mandhata Build Estate Limited, a step down subsidiary of the company has acquired 100 per cent stake of Dependencia Logistics Private Limited from Windson Projects LLP.

The acquisition is done at a purchase consideration of ₹37.77 crore, the company revealed in a statement.

Adani Ports, via an exchange filing said, “We wish to inform that Mandhata Build Estate Limited (Mandhata), a step down subsidiary of the Company has acquired 100 per cent stake of Dependencia Logistics Private Limited (Dependencia) from Windson Projects LLP (Windson) pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) executed on September 10, 2025 between Mandhata, Dependencia and Windson.”

The objective of acquisition is for development of logistics business, Adani Ports said.

Notably, the acquired entity is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on February 12, 2022 with an object for providing transportation logistics services of all kinds of goods. Dependencia, however, is yet to commence business operations.