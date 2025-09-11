Market breadth remained positive, reinforcing the bullish undertone across both frontline and broader markets, with the midcap and smallcap indices advancing in the range of 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent.

The uptrend was supported by renewed optimism over progress in India-US trade negotiations, alongside positive foreign flows in the cash market after a period of continuous decline, which further lifted sentiment.

Markets are gradually inching higher amid favourable cues; however, sustained participation from the two key sectors--IT and banking--will be essential for the Nifty to move towards the 25,250-25,400 zone. On the downside, support has shifted to the 24,650-24,750 range. We maintain a positive bias and suggest using intermediate dips or consolidation phases to accumulate fundamentally strong counters across the board.

3 Stocks to Buy - Recommendations by Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (LTP: ₹967.95) | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,040 | Stop-loss: ₹930