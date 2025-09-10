Home / Markets / News / Govt to relax disclosure rules for foreign govt bond buyers from Feb 2026

Govt to relax disclosure rules for foreign govt bond buyers from Feb 2026

Foreign investors buying only government bonds need not disclose their investor group details as these securities carry low risk, the SEBI had said

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b
Foreign buying of Indian shares and bonds is subject to limits, and investors have to disclose their investor group details to enable monitoring of the limits. | File Image
Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's markets regulator said on Wednesday that its newer rules easing regulatory requirements for foreign investors who invest exclusively in the country's government bonds will come into effect from February 8, 2026. 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) first announced the new rules at its board meeting in June, along with a slew of other regulatory changes. 
Foreign investors buying only government bonds need not disclose their investor group details as these securities carry low risk, the SEBI had said. 
Foreign buying of Indian shares and bonds is subject to limits, and investors have to disclose their investor group details to enable monitoring of the limits. 
Foreign investors have flocked to Indian government bonds after their inclusion in global indices such as JPMorgan Global Emerging Market Bond Index and FTSE Russell Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3x on day one, retail demand strong

Sebi allows co-investment window inside alternative investment funds

Premium

Muthoot, Manappuram can rally more despite up to 55% rise in 2025: Analysts

Fitch ups India FY26 GDP forecast to 6.9% from 6.5% on domestic demand

FIA backs Sebi's glide path proposal for non-index derivative rules

Topics :govt bondsgovernment bond auctionforeign borrowings

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story