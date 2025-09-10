Govt to relax disclosure rules for foreign govt bond buyers from Feb 2026

India's markets regulator said on Wednesday that its newer rules easing regulatory requirements for foreign investors who invest exclusively in the country's government bonds will come into effect from February 8, 2026.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) first announced the new rules at its board meeting in June, along with a slew of other regulatory changes.

Foreign investors buying only government bonds need not disclose their investor group details as these securities carry low risk, the SEBI had said.

Foreign buying of Indian shares and bonds is subject to limits, and investors have to disclose their investor group details to enable monitoring of the limits.