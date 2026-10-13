Nifty weekly expiry in focus; Analysts decode charts, derivatives positions

Based on the options data, on Tuesday the focus will be on the 22,250-22,500 range owing to Nifty's weekly expiry, says Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional.

Nifty Tuesday expiry: Dharmesh Bhatt of Systematix Institutional expects Nifty to move in the 22,250-22,500 range. (File Photo)