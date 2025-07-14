Ashiana Housing shares soar 4% on posting Q1 business update; Details here

Ashiana Housing shares were in demand on Monday, as the stock rose 3.7 per cent in trade on BSE. It registered an intraday high at ₹344.25 per share. At 10:36 AM, Ashiana Housing's share price was trading higher by 1.84 per cent at ₹337.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 82,275.35. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,396.73 crore.
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹433.1 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹248.75 per share.
Ashiana Housing Q1 update
In the quarter ended June 2025, the company's area booked soared 35 per cent at 5.95 lakhs sq. ft from 4.42 lakhs sq. ft a year ago. Its value of area sold stood at ₹430.97 crore as compared to ₹235.32 crore a year ago.
During the quarter under review, 407 units were booked in vis-à-vis 597 units booked in Q4 FY25. Higher sales in Q4 FY25 are attributable to the sale of 295 units in Nitara Ph-2 and 3 (3.97 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹174. crore) and the sale of 59 units in Amarah Phase 5 (1.05 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹158.96 crore).
The company also launched Ashiana Tarang Phase 6 (Bhiwadi) and sold 117 units covering 1.457 lakh sq. ft. at a value of area sold at ₹68.23 crore out of a total of 192 units in this project, in Q1 FY26.