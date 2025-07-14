Home / Markets / News / Ashiana Housing shares soar 4% on posting Q1 business update; Details here

Ashiana Housing shares soar 4% on posting Q1 business update; Details here

Ashiana Housing share price advanced 3.7 per cent in early deals the company's area booked soared 35 per cent at 5.95 lakhs sq. ft

Ashiana Housing shares were in demand on Monday, as the stock rose 3.7 per cent in trade on BSE. It registered an intraday high at ₹344.25 per share. At 10:36 AM, Ashiana Housing's share price was trading higher by 1.84 per cent at ₹337.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 82,275.35. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,396.73 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹433.1 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹248.75 per share. 

Ashiana Housing Q1 update 

In the quarter ended June 2025, the company's area booked soared 35 per cent at 5.95 lakhs sq. ft from 4.42 lakhs sq. ft a year ago. Its value of area sold stood at ₹430.97 crore as compared to ₹235.32 crore a year ago. 
 
During the quarter under review, 407 units were booked in vis-à-vis 597 units booked in Q4 FY25. Higher sales in Q4 FY25 are attributable to the sale of 295 units in Nitara Ph-2 and 3 (3.97 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹174. crore) and the sale of 59 units in Amarah Phase 5 (1.05 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹158.96 crore).
 
The company also launched Ashiana Tarang Phase 6 (Bhiwadi) and sold 117 units covering 1.457 lakh sq. ft. at a value of area sold at ₹68.23 crore out of a total of 192 units in this project, in Q1 FY26. 
 
It also launched Ashiana Aravali (Jaipur) and sold 30 units of 0.745 lakh sq. ft. which was valued at ₹56.26 crore out of a total of 50 units in this Project, in Q1 FY26.  ALSO READ: Jane Street deposits Rs 4,844 crore with Sebi, seeks easing of curbs

Ashiana Housing Q4 sales bookings

Sales bookings in Q4 declined 33 per cent to ₹574.73 crore as against ₹862.54 crore in the year-ago period.
 
"597 units were booked in Q4 of FY25 vis-a-vis 451 units booked in Q3 of FY25 and 628 units booked in Q4 of FY24," Ashiana Housing said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
 
However, the company's sales bookings rose 8 per cent to ₹1,936.75 crore in the last fiscal against ₹1,798.22 crore in 2023-24. 
 
"The sales value of ₹1,936.75 crore was the highest-ever annual sales by the company," Ashiana Housing said.

About Ashiana Housing

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing is a real estate developer in the country. The company focuses on developing group housing projects. It is also a major player in senior living homes.
 

