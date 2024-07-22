Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nippon Life AMC shares zoom 6% post stellar Q1 show; topline soars 42%

Shares of Nippon Life AMC surged up to 6.38 per cent, at Rs 675.05 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday deals.

L to R - Hiroshi Shimizu, President, Nippon Life Insurance Company and Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund during the Press Conference Nippon Life Insurance announced '' Reliance Mutual Fund" renamed as Nippon India Mutual Fund in Mumb
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:10 PM IST
Shares of Nippon Life India AMC surged up to 6.38 per cent, at Rs 675.05 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. 

This came after the company on Friday announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY25. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 316.6 crore compared to Rs 222.5 crore in the same period last year, indicating a 42.3 per cent year-on-year growth. 

For Q1 FY25, Nippon Life AMC’s revenue surged to Rs 466.3 crore, up 41.7 per cent from Rs 329 crore recorded in Q1FY24.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew to Rs 309.4 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a 56.2 per cent rise from Rs 198.1 crore in Q1 FY24. Additionally, the company’s Ebitda margin improved to 66.4 per cent, up from 60.2 per cent in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Nippon Life AMC allotted 17,64,818 equity shares of Rs 10 each pursuant to the exercise of stock options by certain employees.

For the financial year 2023-24, the Board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 11.00 per equity share.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 42.41K crore, according to BSE. The company’s shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 35.12 times with an earning per share of Rs 18.07.

The shares of the company have soared 34.68 per cent in the last six months, while skyrocketing 107.28 per cent in the last one year. 

At 11:57 AM, shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management were trading 3.13 per cent higher at Rs 1934.75 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 80,605 levels. 


