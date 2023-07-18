Home / Markets / News / Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Videocon's Dhoot

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Videocon's Dhoot

To recover the dues, Sebi asked all banks, depositories CDSL and NSDL and mutual funds to not allow any debit from the accounts of Dhoot. However, credits have been permitted

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund holdings of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot to recover dues totalling Rs 5.16 lakh.

The latest decision has been taken after Dhoot failed to pay the fine imposed on him in March by Sebi for not making disclosures about his interest in Supreme Energy as well as for not disclosing that Quality Techno Advisors Pvt Ltd (QTAPL) and Credential Finance Ltd (CFL) were related parties with respect to certain transactions.

In an attachment notice on Monday, Sebi said the pending dues of Rs 5.16 lakh include the initial fine of Rs 5 lakh, interest of Rs 15,000 and a recovery cost of Rs 1,000.

To recover the dues, Sebi asked all banks, depositories CDSL and NSDL and mutual funds to not allow any debit from the accounts of Dhoot. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, Sebi has directed banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulter.

Initiating the recovery proceedings, Sebi said there is sufficient reason to believe that Dhoot may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts, mutual fund folios and securities in demat accounts held with the depositories and "realisation of the amount due under the certificate would, in consequence, be delayed or obstructed.

In March, Sebi imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on Dhoot after finding that he did not disclose his interest (99.9 per cent shares) in Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) to Videocon Industries, at the time of grant of loan by the company to SEPL. In addition, Dhoot did not disclose his interest in CFL and QTAPL.

The order came after Sebi conducted an examination following media reports in March 2018 regarding certain 'quid pro quo' arrangements between Dhoot and former Managing Director and Chief Executive Director of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar in lieu of grant of certain credit facilities by ICICI Bank to some entities belonging to the Videocon Group.

The scope of the examination was specifically to ascertain whether Dhoot violated the provisions of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules and provisions of listing agreement in respect of the submissions that were required to be made by Videocon Industries to the stock exchanges.

Also Read

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Dhoot

Bombay High Court rejects Chanda Kochhar plea for retirement benefits

Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot gets interim bail from Bombay HC

ICICI Bank gave sanction to prosecute Kochhar in loan fraud case: CBI

ICICI Bank says loans to Videocon did not cause any 'wrongful loss'

Sebi to auction properties of 7 cos on Aug 21 to recover investors' money

Infosys surges 4% on signing a 5-year AI deal with $2 billion target spend

Sarda Energy hits new high, gains 4% on fixing record date for stock split

Analysts bullish on HDFC Bank's long-term growth; see up to 35% upside

Bull-run resumes: Nifty to hit 21,000; Sensex may test 73K in August

Topics :SEBIicici videocon loan case

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story