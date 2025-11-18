Home / Markets / News / Three-Fourths of IPO proceeds since 2015 have been secondary exits

Three-Fourths of IPO proceeds since 2015 have been secondary exits

New data from Prime Database shows that OFS has formed nearly three-fourths of all IPO proceeds since 2015, though its share in 2025 has softened to a two-year low

initial public offering, IPO
Fresh capital raised via IPOs typically goes into capex and is viewed as a sign of economic vitality
Samie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
Since 2015, nearly three-fourths of all initial public offering (IPO) proceeds — Rs 4.73 trillion — have comprised offer-for-sale (OFS), while only Rs 2.44 trillion has been raised through fresh issuance, according to data from Prime Database.
 
The OFS components in this year have dropped to their lowest level in two years. Of the Rs 1.53 trillion raised through IPOs in calendar year 2025, 63 per cent — or Rs 95,827 crore — has come from OFS, according to data from Prime Database. Companies have mobilised Rs 56,796 crore through the sale of fresh shares. By comparison, the OFS share had dipped to 58 per cent in 2023, which was the lowest since 2015.
 
Why does OFS dominate IPOs even as fresh issues signal economic vitality?
 
Fresh capital raised via IPOs typically goes into capex and is viewed as a sign of economic vitality. OFS, on the other hand, represents a transfer of ownership, usually involving private equity investors or promoters selling down their stakes. Although these funds do not directly support company expansion, they can still play a productive role — PE funds may reinvest in other ventures, while promoters might deploy proceeds into new businesses, said experts.  “The growth capital or risk capital for which companies used to earlier tap the IPO market is now being  provided by angel funds, venture capital and private equity funds. Only when the companies are able to reach a certain scale and maturity in terms of governance are they coming to the public market. This, in my view, is a sign of a maturing capital market ecosystem and akin to what one has seen in the western markets too,” said Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database.
 
The debate around IPO quality resurfaced on Monday when India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said IPOs were increasingly serving as exit routes for early investors rather than vehicles for raising long-term capital, potentially diluting the purpose of public markets.
 
At the same event, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey played down the concerns.
 
“The mix between primary and secondary components varies from one IPO to another. Many companies have already raised primary capital earlier, which is why existing investors choose to exit during the IPO. There are also instances where companies raise fresh capital to fund greenfield projects. In my view, the capital market should accommodate all such objectives,” he said.
 
Has India’s IPO ecosystem evolved to balance primary and secondary needs?
 
Market participants say India’s IPO ecosystem has evolved to support both primary and secondary issuances.
 
“I think we moved past this debate long ago. A larger primary component is desirable because it can trigger a virtuous economic cycle, but the secondary component shouldn’t be frowned upon,” said an investment banker, requesting anonymity. “Private equity investors are backing early-stage companies, helping them scale, and then seeking returns through IPOs. The ecosystem is functioning well.” 
New Mix
IPOs have been dominated by secondary sales
        
           
in % No. of IPOs Fresh OFS Total OFS as % of total
2015 21 6,540 7,074 13,614 52
2016 26 9,176 17,318 26,494 65
2017 36 11,680 55,468 67,147 83
2018 24 7,444 23,515 30,959 76
2019 16 2,960 9,402 12,362 76
2020 15 3,531 23,082 26,613 87
2021 63 43,329 75,394 118,723 64
2022 40 17,659 41,643 59,302 70
2023 57 20,663 28,773 49,436 58
2024 91 64,499 95,285 159,784 60
2025 94 56,796 95,827 152,623 63
Total 483 244,277 472,780 717,056 66
Source : primedatabase.com
Note: 2025 data as on Nov 14; OFS is offer for sale
           

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IPOsinitial public offering IPOOFS normsTuhin Kanta Pandey

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

