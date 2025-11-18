Three-Fourths of IPO proceeds since 2015 have been secondary exits

Since 2015, nearly three-fourths of all initial public offering (IPO) proceeds — Rs 4.73 trillion — have comprised offer-for-sale (OFS), while only Rs 2.44 trillion has been raised through fresh issuance, according to data from Prime Database.

The OFS components in this year have dropped to their lowest level in two years. Of the Rs 1.53 trillion raised through IPOs in calendar year 2025, 63 per cent — or Rs 95,827 crore — has come from OFS, according to data from Prime Database. Companies have mobilised Rs 56,796 crore through the sale of fresh shares. By comparison, the OFS share had dipped to 58 per cent in 2023, which was the lowest since 2015.

Why does OFS dominate IPOs even as fresh issues signal economic vitality? Fresh capital raised via IPOs typically goes into capex and is viewed as a sign of economic vitality. OFS, on the other hand, represents a transfer of ownership, usually involving private equity investors or promoters selling down their stakes. Although these funds do not directly support company expansion, they can still play a productive role — PE funds may reinvest in other ventures, while promoters might deploy proceeds into new businesses, said experts. “The growth capital or risk capital for which companies used to earlier tap the IPO market is now being provided by angel funds, venture capital and private equity funds. Only when the companies are able to reach a certain scale and maturity in terms of governance are they coming to the public market. This, in my view, is a sign of a maturing capital market ecosystem and akin to what one has seen in the western markets too,” said Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database.

The debate around IPO quality resurfaced on Monday when India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said IPOs were increasingly serving as exit routes for early investors rather than vehicles for raising long-term capital, potentially diluting the purpose of public markets. At the same event, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey played down the concerns. “The mix between primary and secondary components varies from one IPO to another. Many companies have already raised primary capital earlier, which is why existing investors choose to exit during the IPO. There are also instances where companies raise fresh capital to fund greenfield projects. In my view, the capital market should accommodate all such objectives,” he said.