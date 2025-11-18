Home / Markets / News / Why did 5paisa Capital shares zoom 21% in two days? Details here

Why did 5paisa Capital shares zoom 21% in two days? Details here

The buying on the counter came a day after Shubhi Consultancy Services, on Monday, acquired 3,03,301 shares at ₹292.94 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Nov 18 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
5paisa Capital shares zoomed 14.1 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹360.4 per share. At 12:21 PM, 5paisa Capital's share price was trading 13.65 per cent higher on BSE at ₹358.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 84,810.04. In two days the stock gained over 21 per cent after multiple bulk deals. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,121.29 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹519.1 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹287.95.  

5paisa Capital bulk deal

The buying on the counter came a day after Shubhi Consultancy Services, on Monday, acquired 3,03,301 shares at ₹292.94 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and 19,12,362 shares at ₹290.69 per share on BSE, which in total was a 7.09 percent stake through a bulk deal. Irage Broking Services also purchased 1,86,409 shares at ₹294.67 per share, according to data compiled by NSE. However, its sold 2,07,973 shares at ₹296.98 per share. 
 
WF Asia Fund, managed by Hong Kong-headquartered alternative investment manager WFM Asia, also offloaded 24,21,905 shares in 5paisa Capital at ₹289.16 per share. As of September 2025, the WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund was holding a 9.3 per cent stake in 5Paisa Capital.   ALSO READ | Ahluwalia Contracts share price soars as analysts up target; jumps 20% in two sessions 
Apart from WF Asian Reconnaissance, among foreign investors, Hwic Asia Fund Class A Shares also held 8.23 per cent stake and Bank Muscat India Fund held 2.23 per cent, as of September 2025. Among the foreign companies, Fih Mauritius Investments held a 24.55 per cent stake. The promoter holding in the company stood at 32.75 per cent. 
 
5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with Sebi as a stockbroker, depository participant, and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor. Its services are targeted at retail investors and high-volume traders who actively invest and trade in securities markets and seek DIY (Do-it-Yourself) services at a low cost.
 
The company provides an online technology platform to clients through internet terminals and mobile applications for trading in securities in NSE and BSE; advisory services through the research undertaken by a team of fundamental and technical research analysts; and depository-related services as part of its integrated services offering.

Nov 18 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

