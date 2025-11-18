Fairchem Organics shares hit 20% upper band as board to consider buyback
The buying on the counter came after the company announced that its board will consider buyback of shares in a meeting on Thursday, November 20, 2025SI Reporter Mumbai
Fairchem Organics shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹761.10 per share. At 11:36 AM, Fairchem Organics' share price
was trading 14.77 per cent higher on BSE at ₹727.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 84,763.32.
Why were Fairchem Organics shares in demand?
The buying on the counter came after the company announced that its board will consider buyback of shares in a meeting on Thursday, November 20, 2025.
The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the Stock Exchanges after the conclusion of the Board meeting, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the LODR Regulations.
"Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“LODR Regulations”), a meeting of the Board of Directors (“board”) of Fairchem Organics Limited (“company”) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 20, 2025, through Audio-Visual means, to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 as amended," the filing read.
Fairchem Organics is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals like dimer acid, linoleic acid, mixed tocopherol concentrate, and sterols concentrate, which find application in various industries like nutraceuticals, paints, printing ink, detergents, adhesives, etc. Fairchem is India’s only manufacturer of Dimer acid. It also processes Tocopherol, which is used in formulating Natural Vitamin-E.
Fairchem has perfected the business model of procuring waste generated in the oil refining mills and then using process equipment to isolate and purify a variety of components from the waste.
