Fairchem Organics shares hit 20% upper band as board to consider buyback

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹947.86 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1,307.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹620.35.

The buying on the counter came after the company announced that its board will consider buyback of shares in a meeting on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the Stock Exchanges after the conclusion of the Board meeting, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the LODR Regulations.

"Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“LODR Regulations”), a meeting of the Board of Directors (“board”) of Fairchem Organics Limited (“company”) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 20, 2025, through Audio-Visual means, to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 as amended," the filing read.