NSE launches out monthly electricity futures to hedge price volatility

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday launched monthly electricity futures contracts which allow power buyers, sellers, traders and retailers to manage price risks.

As of 2 pm, the contracts recorded more than 4,000 lots, representing more than 200 million units of electricity. The total turnover of trade has crossed 87.36 crore, with the volume-weighted average price recorded at ₹4,368/MWh (megawatt-hour), the exchange said in a statement.

"The first trade opened at ₹4,430/MWh, and as of the reporting time, the price was trending around ₹4,364/MWh, reflecting healthy participation across participants including power generators, discoms, large industrial consumers, and market intermediaries, it said.