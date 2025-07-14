Home / Markets / News / NSE launches out monthly electricity futures to hedge price volatility

NSE launches out monthly electricity futures to hedge price volatility

As of 2 pm, the contracts recorded more than 4,000 lots, representing more than 200 million units of electricity

NSE
"The first trade opened at ₹4,430/MWh, and as of the reporting time, the price was trending around ₹4,364/MWh, reflecting healthy participation across participants including power generators, discoms, large industrial consumers, and market intermedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday launched monthly electricity futures contracts which allow power buyers, sellers, traders and retailers to manage price risks.

As of 2 pm, the contracts recorded more than 4,000 lots, representing more than 200 million units of electricity. The total turnover of trade has crossed 87.36 crore, with the volume-weighted average price recorded at ₹4,368/MWh (megawatt-hour), the exchange said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Stock Market close highlights: IT drags Sensex 247 pts, Nifty at 25,082; SMIDs, realty stocks shine

"The first trade opened at ₹4,430/MWh, and as of the reporting time, the price was trending around ₹4,364/MWh, reflecting healthy participation across participants including power generators, discoms, large industrial consumers, and market intermediaries, it said.

According to the exchange, the launch provides a transparent, risk-managed platform for participants to hedge electricity price volatility, support long-term power planning, and contribute to country's broader energy transition goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NSEpowerelectricity

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

