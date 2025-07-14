Share price of Faze Three

Shares of Faze Three hit a record high of ₹694, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the smallcap textile company surpassed its previous high of ₹667 touched on May 19, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.48 per cent at 82,107 at 02:38 PM.

In the past two trading days, the stock surged 14 per cent. The market price of Faze Three has more-than-doubled or zoomed 118 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹318 touched on March 3, 2025 on the BSE.

Ashish Kacholia hold 5 per cent stake in Faze Three Investor Ashish Kacholia held 1.32 equity shares representing 5.42 per cent stake in Faze Three at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data showed. The ace investor - Ashish Kacholia reportedly holds over 1 per cent stake in other stocks such as in Shaily Engineering Plastics, Safari Industries, Tanfac Industries, Man Industries and Balu Forge. What’s driving the Faze Three stock price? As global supply chains undergo realignment, India is rapidly emerging as a preferred textile manufacturing destination. With a skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and rising investment in sustainability and innovation, India is well-equipped to meet global demands.

Home textiles are the third largest segment of Indian textile industry after apparels and technical textiles. Bed linen and bath linen are the two largest selling products and together account for two-third of home textile market. Kitchen linens, curtains, upholstery, and rugs / carpets are the other major products in the sector. The landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom is poised to significantly boost India’s textile exports to the UK, according to ICRA. India’s apparel and home textiles trade with the UK is projected to double in the next 5-6 years, with export volumes expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of ~13 per cent. The UK’s share in India’s textile exports is anticipated to rise from 7-8 per cent to 11-13 per cent by CY2027, the rating agency said.

The agreement is set to be operational in CY2026, pending legal review, marking a transformative milestone for India’s textile sector and bilateral trade with the UK. Faze Three - Outlook Faze Three’s major customers include global big-box retailers in the US, the UK, and Europe such as Walmart, Costco, Target, and Sainsbury, among others. The company benefits from established and long-term relationships with key customers, which are expected to result in high repeat orders and increasing wallet share, supporting revenue visibility, according to analysts. China plus one has been reinvigorated after a hiatus of 2 years. Almost all top retailers have targets of diversifying at least 15-20 per cent out of China within next 2-3 years if India / Others can deliver.