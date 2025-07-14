Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; HCLTech Q1, June CPI eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, July 14, 2025: Around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 49 points lower at 25,174, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, July 14, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to be impacted on the first trading day of the week by multiple factors, including India’s June WPI and CPI inflation data, US President Donald Trump’s 30 per cent tariff on the EU and Mexico, China’s June trade data, HCLTech’s Q1 results, trends in institutional investments, activity in the primary market, and weak global cues.
India’s consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation is expected to have eased further in June, staying below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4 per cent target for the fifth straight month—potentially allowing the central bank to prioritise growth. Economists attribute the likely decline to softening prices across several categories, particularly food, along with a favourable base effect. Retail inflation had dropped to a 75-month low of 2.82 per cent in May, compared to 5.08 per cent in June last year.
That said, around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 49 points lower at 25,174, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
Global cues
Global markets started the week on a cautious note, with most Asia-Pacific indices trading lower on Monday as investors reacted to fresh trade tensions.
Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump announced a 30 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico, with the levies set to take effect from August 1.
The announcement, made on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, sparked concerns about a potential escalation in trade disputes. In response, leaders from both the EU and Mexico expressed their intent to continue negotiations with the US administration in the coming weeks, aiming to reach a compromise that could reduce the tariff rates.
On the bright side, Singapore’s economy showed strong momentum, with second-quarter GDP expanding by 4.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up from 3.9 per cent growth in the previous quarter and ahead of the 3.5 per cent forecast by Reuters. On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 1.4 per cent, rebounding from a 0.5 per cent contraction in the first quarter, signaling a resilient recovery.
At the last count, Nikkei was down 0.39 per cent, while the broader Topix edged down 0.34 per cent. Kospi, bucking the trend, rose 0.53 per cent, and ASX 200 fell 0.14 per cent.
Meanwhile, US stock futures traded lower during Asian hours, with Dow Jones futures down 0.63 per cent, S&P 500 futures losing 0.33 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures slipping 0.22 per cent.
US markets closed lower on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 279.13 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 44,371.51. The S&P 500 fell 0.33 per cent to 6,259.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22 per cent to settle at 20,585.53, ending the week on a negative note.
Q1 results
The Street will react to Q1 earnings from DMart and Aditya Birla Money.
Also, HCL Technologies, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, Ola Electric Mobility, Tejas Networks, Rallis India, Sambhv Steel Tubes, NELCO, Den Networks, Benares Hotels, Kesoram Industries, Royal India Corporation, Gowra Leasing & Finance, Citadel Realty and Developers, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom, Esaar (India), GSB Finance, Sharp Investments, Indergiri Finance, Shree Steel Wire Ropes and Kiran Syntex among others will announce their Q1 results today.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹5,155.68 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,482.95 crore on July 11.
IPO today
Travel Food Services IPO (Mainline), Smarten Power IPO (SME) and Chemkar IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Anthem Biosciences IPO (Mainline) and Spunweb Nonwoven IPO (SME) will open for subscription while Smartworks Coworking IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.
Moreover, Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO (SME) and CFF Fluid Control IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices surged on Friday, climbing 1 per cent to their highest level in a week, as escalating global trade tensions drove investors toward safe-haven assets. The sharp move came after US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs, intensifying fears of a broader trade conflict.
Spot gold rose 1.4 per cent to $3,372.60 per ounce, while US gold futures advanced 1 per cent to $3,357.19.
Oil prices also ended the week on a strong note, rising more than 2 per cent on Friday. The gains were fueled by a tight near-term supply outlook, even as the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected a potential surplus later in the year.
Additional upward pressure came from concerns over new US tariffs and the possibility of further sanctions on Russia. Brent crude settled $1.72 higher, or 2.51 per cent, at $70.36 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $1.88, or 2.82 per cent, to close at $68.45.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Multiples PE to acquire 32% stake in VIP Industries from promoters
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Multiples Private Equity has signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 32 per cent stake in VIP Industries Ltd from the company’s promoter group led by the Dilip Piramal family, according to a regulatory filing by VIP Industries on Sunday.
Promoter entities—Kemp and Company Ltd, DGP Securities Ltd, Kiddy Plast Ltd, Piramal Vibhuti Investments Ltd, and Alcon Finance & Investment Ltd—have entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with a consortium of buyers led by Multiples PE Fund IV, Multiples Gift Fund IV, Samvibhag Securities Pvt Ltd, and individual investors Mithun Padam Sacheti and Siddhartha Sacheti. An open offer will be made to retail investors, as per the Sebi takeover code.
The transaction involves the sale of up to 4,54,46,305 equity shares, amounting to approximately 32 per cent of VIP’s total paid-up share capital, the statement said. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O Market: The real issues and the socioeconomic benefits questioned
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week issued a damning preliminary order against Jane Street, a New York-based trading firm, accusing it of orchestrating large, synchronised trades across the cash, futures, and options markets to manipulate equity-index levels. The trades allegedly profited Jane Street handsomely while inflicting losses on India’s ever hopeful retail investors. In righteous indignation, Sebi declared that “the integrity of the market and the faith of millions of small investors ... can no longer be held hostage to the machinations of such an untrustworthy actor”. Sebi has banned Jane Street from India’s securities markets and impounded ₹4,843 crore as alleged unlawful gain. We will watch with interest how the case progresses. The Indian judicial system has allowed “untrustworthy actors” to escape due punishment. But what does the episode reveal about India’s derivatives market itself? Popular reformist responses to the Jane Street saga are both predictable and misdirected. Suggestions include beefing up surveillance, raising margin requirements, curbing expiry-day trades, and educating retail investors about the risks of options trading. Foreign and domestic traders should be treated equitably in tax matters. All sensible — but peripheral. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, July 14: VIP Industries, Adani Green, NCC, DMart
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company has received a warning letter from the USFDA for its Indore facility in Madhya Pradesh, following an inspection carried out between February 3 and February 14, 2025. In its latest exchange filing, the pharma company mentioned that the warning letter is not expected to impact current supplies or existing revenues from this site.
Avenue Supermarts: The company announced its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 last week. D-Mart's parent company reported total revenue of ₹15,932 crore, up from ₹13,712 crore recorded in the same period last year. Ebitda stood at ₹1,313 crore, compared to ₹1,221 crore in Q1FY25, whereas the Ebitda margin declined to 8.2 per cent from 8.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
Net Profit stood at ₹830 crore for Q1FY26, as against ₹812 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL): The company has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the South Central Railway for a project involving the design, supply, testing and commissioning of OHE upgradation from a 1X25kV system to a 2X25kV system. The work covers feeder and earthing systems in the Duvvada–Rajahmundry and Samalkot–Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada Division, spanning 195.5 RKM / 391 TKM. The contract is valued at ₹213.22 crore. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CAFE norms battle hots up: M&M counters Maruti Suzuki on relief
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Soon after Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) sought relief under the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, citing lower emission by small cars, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has hit back. Small cars account for over half of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from all passenger vehicles (PVs) in India, and giving them relief from the upcoming CAFE norms would undermine the country’s global competitiveness, Mahindra & Mahindra has told the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it is learnt.
M&M’s July 9 letter to the ministry, in response to the relief sought by MSIL under the CAFE-III and CAFE-IV regimes, indicates the deep divide in the auto industry. The growing rift between MSIL and rival automakers has complicated the government’s efforts to finalise the CAFE norms.
According to sources, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, is in the final stages of drafting CAFE-III and CAFE-IV but wants to ensure the framework is seen as balanced and equitable. CAFE-III and CAFE-IV regimes are scheduled to be implemented between April 2027 and April 2037. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,700, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,14,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,700 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,390.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,700.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,850. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expect FIIs to influence market returns in the near term: Harish Krishnan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hopes of a trade deal between the US and other countries, along with easing geopolitical tensions, have lifted market sentiment recently.
Harish Krishnan, co-chief investment officer and head of equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, tells Business Standard in an email interview that they have increased exposure to financials, consumption, and resources while trimming positions in capital goods and real estate. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sideshow to spotlight: FoFs weren't in the script, now they own the stage
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic fund of funds (FoFs) closed the April–June quarter of 2025–26 with net inflows of ₹15,617 crore — nearly four times the previous quarter — as a tax-code overhaul, a wave of new schemes, and a broad-based asset rally came together to revive the category.
June alone brought in a record ₹8,648 crore in net inflows, pushing the overall FoF asset base up 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1.15 trillion, according to data collated by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. READ MORE
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: USL ends growth bender with a regulatory hangover, margin pressures loom
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of United Spirits (USL), the country’s largest listed liquor firm, have dropped 10 per cent over the past month, trailing sector peers. The slide follows a sharp excise duty hike in Maharashtra, a high base effect, and the absence of clear margin drivers — all of which have prompted brokerages to trim their 2025–26 (FY26) sales and earnings forecasts. This cautious turn comes after two years of strong operating and net profit growth. With multiple challenges in play, analysts expect the stock to remain under pressure in the near term.
Some of the warning signs may surface as early as the April–June quarter (Q1). While the broader liquor sector is grappling with regulatory setbacks, players like Radico Khaitan may still have an edge. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Infra, Rallis India among top stock picks for today; Check target here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One stock recommendations:
NSE Scrip - JSWINFRA
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹317
On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a breakout from an "Inverse Head and Shoulders" bullish reversal pattern. The recent bullish gap witnessed during the week has held firmly, indicating it could be a breakaway gap, a strong sign of trend reversal. Additionally, the weekly RSI has crossed above the 60 mark and is aligning with its previous swing high, suggesting strong momentum ahead. The price action is well-supported by key moving averages, reinforcing the positive bias and supporting a buy view.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' JSWINFRA around ₹317 - ₹315 | Stop-loss: ₹307 | Target: ₹337 READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With halved gains & shaky sentiment, IPOs struggle to attract retail, HNIs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The individual investor rush that drove public offerings (IPOs) last year is missing in 2025 — at least if application volumes are anything to go by. The first 28 IPOs this year have averaged just 1.22 million retail applications, down 35.5 per cent from the 1.9 million across 91 IPOs in 2024. High networth individual (HNI) participation has dropped as well, down 31 per cent per issue.
The drop-off began after January. Retail bids averaged 3.2 million that month but fell to just 780,000 between February and June. HNI applications shrank from 235,000 to 71,500 in the same period. Eight recent IPOs failed to attract even 10,000 HNI forms.
Market watchers link the pullback to underwhelming listing-day performance and the lack of big-name IPOs. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q1 results preview: Low volumes, discounts may have dented auto margins
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The first quarter (Q1) performance of auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in 2025-26 (FY26) is likely to be impacted by factors like muted volumes, commodity inflation, shortage of rare-earth magnet components, discounts and dent on exports due to the Iran-Israel conflict.
Analysts feel that revenue growth for OEMs is likely to be in the range of 4-8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), varying with the coverage mix. And, margins are likely to taper owing to commodity inflation, negative operating leverage, and changes in regulatory norms.
Axis Securities said in its report that it expects the revenue for its OEM coverage universe to grow by 4 per cent Y-o-Y while the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) or profit after tax (PAT) is expected to decline by 3.4 per cent. The expected Ebitda margin decline would be due to higher discounts, advertisement expenses, negative operating leverage (production halts) being partly offset by richer product mix (higher exports) and price hikes taken over the past year, the analysts said. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCL Tech Q1 preview: What to expect amid tariff jitters, seasonal weakness
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technology giant HCL Technologies is likely to see a sequential dip in its revenue and net profit, weighed by the services and products segments amid a seasonal weakness.
The information technology (IT) firm will report its earnings for the quarter ended June on Monday, July 14.
HCL Technologies' revenue is expected to fall by 0.02 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹30,240.28 crore, according to analysts tracked by Business Standard. Seasonal pass-through of productivity benefits is likely to drag down sequential services revenue growth in Q1, analysts said. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: June retail inflation likely to have cooled further on food prices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation rate is likely to have cooled further in June, thus remaining below the 4 per cent target of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a fifth consecutive month, giving the central bank wiggle room to focus on growth.
Economists reckon that the decline is on account of easing prices in various categories of goods, especially food items, and a favourable base effect.
In May, the retail inflation rate stood at a 75-month low of 2.82 per cent, while in June last year, it was 5.08 per cent. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q1 earnings, US-India trade talks likely to drive markets this week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In an event-heavy week, stock investors will track quarterly earnings of several bluechip firms, the likely outcome of ongoing India-US trade talks, and inflation data for market cues, analysts said on Sunday.
Moreover, global market trends and trading activity of foreign investors would also guide movement in equities, they said.
"While global cues will continue to dictate trends in domestic equities, investors' focus will be on the likely outcome of India's ongoing trade negotiations with the US. Overall sentiments continue in a dilemma as the wait for a trade deal with the US continues. Traders are not confident about taking any major positive bets in this uncertain environment. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manufacturing dominated new projects in Q1, share at 10-quarter high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: More than half of all new project announcements in the June 2025 quarter came from the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing projects worth around ₹2.3 trillion were announced in the three-month period, accounting for 54 per cent of total new projects, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is the highest share in 10 quarters. Such a high share has occurred less than six times since 2010.
The government has been driving much of the capital expenditure (capex) in recent years through its announced investments in roads, railways, and other infrastructure projects. The value and share of manufacturing projects assumes significance because of the sector’s potential for job creation and what it might mean for private capex, seen to be a major driver of economic growth. READ MORE
