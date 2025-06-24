Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed an overhaul of the governing boards of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.
The market regulator has proposed the appointment of two executive directors (EDs) on the governing board to oversee critical operations, regulatory compliance and investor grievance redressal. Sebi is also considering clear definitions of the roles and responsibilities of the managing director (MD), the proposed EDs and other key managerial personnel (KMPs) such as the chief technology officer (CTO).
Currently, the governing board of an MII includes the MD, non-independent directors and public interest directors (PIDs).
The regulator noted that the MD currently holds significantly more authority across the verticals of the MII, creating a gap in compensation and stature between the MD and other key officials.
Also Read
The proposed overhaul comes as Sebi continues to emphasise the role of MIIs as first-line regulators, with a focus on prioritising public interest over commercial interests.
“To ensure adequate resource allocation to Verticals 1 and 2, and to ensure that these critical functions are not constrained by commercial considerations, capable and empowered KMPs of stature are needed to head these verticals,” Sebi said in a consultation paper released on Tuesday.
Sebi added that appointing these senior officials to the board would ensure timely communication of concerns to the regulator for corrective action.
While the MD will continue to oversee overall operations, the proposed EDs must be of comparable stature to the MD. Their appointment and reappointment would follow the same process as that of the MD, requiring prior approval from Sebi.
Sebi has recommended that the EDs hold separate quarterly meetings with the regulatory oversight committee and the risk management committee, without the MD being present. The EDs would also be required to submit quarterly reports to Sebi and the MII’s governing board.
In addition to clearly defined roles and responsibilities, Sebi is also looking to revise the rules on external directorships for MDs, excluding those held in company subsidiaries.
According to the proposals, MDs of MIIs may be permitted to serve as non-executive directors on the board of an unlisted state or central government company not engaged in any commercial activity, as well as on boards of companies registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, which pertains to non-profit entities.
However, EDs will not be permitted to serve on the board of any company other than subsidiaries of the MII.
The proposals follow a series of concerns over governance lapses in MIIs, particularly relating to collocation matters, which raised questions about the effectiveness of their internal oversight mechanisms.