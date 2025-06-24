Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

The regulator has proposed appointing two executive directors to MII boards for regulatory compliance and operations, with defined roles distinct from the MD

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi added that appointing these senior officials to the board would ensure timely communication of concerns to the regulator for corrective action.

Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed an overhaul of the governing boards of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.
 
The market regulator has proposed the appointment of two executive directors (EDs) on the governing board to oversee critical operations, regulatory compliance and investor grievance redressal. Sebi is also considering clear definitions of the roles and responsibilities of the managing director (MD), the proposed EDs and other key managerial personnel (KMPs) such as the chief technology officer (CTO).
 
Currently, the governing board of an MII includes the MD, non-independent directors and public interest directors (PIDs).
 
 
The regulator noted that the MD currently holds significantly more authority across the verticals of the MII, creating a gap in compensation and stature between the MD and other key officials. 

Also Read

IPO

GNG Electronics IPO gets Sebi nod; seeks to raise ₹450-cr via fresh issue

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital gets Sebi nod for $2 bn IPO, likely India's biggest in 2025

CPSU, SEBI, public shareholding, LIC, IDBI Bank, MPS norm, divestment, financial sector, minimum public holding, equity shares

Best of BS Opinion: Startups get a boost, higher education needs a leg-up

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Attractive listing: Sebi eases IPO, delisting norms for startups, PSUs

Sebi

Sebi bans two from markets for 3 yrs; impounds illegal gains of ₹4.83 cr

 
The proposed overhaul comes as Sebi continues to emphasise the role of MIIs as first-line regulators, with a focus on prioritising public interest over commercial interests.
 
“To ensure adequate resource allocation to Verticals 1 and 2, and to ensure that these critical functions are not constrained by commercial considerations, capable and empowered KMPs of stature are needed to head these verticals,” Sebi said in a consultation paper released on Tuesday.
 
Sebi added that appointing these senior officials to the board would ensure timely communication of concerns to the regulator for corrective action.
 
While the MD will continue to oversee overall operations, the proposed EDs must be of comparable stature to the MD. Their appointment and reappointment would follow the same process as that of the MD, requiring prior approval from Sebi.
 
Sebi has recommended that the EDs hold separate quarterly meetings with the regulatory oversight committee and the risk management committee, without the MD being present. The EDs would also be required to submit quarterly reports to Sebi and the MII’s governing board. 
 
In addition to clearly defined roles and responsibilities, Sebi is also looking to revise the rules on external directorships for MDs, excluding those held in company subsidiaries.
 
According to the proposals, MDs of MIIs may be permitted to serve as non-executive directors on the board of an unlisted state or central government company not engaged in any commercial activity, as well as on boards of companies registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, which pertains to non-profit entities.
 
However, EDs will not be permitted to serve on the board of any company other than subsidiaries of the MII.
 
The proposals follow a series of concerns over governance lapses in MIIs, particularly relating to collocation matters, which raised questions about the effectiveness of their internal oversight mechanisms.

More From This Section

PremiumHero Motocorp

Regaining share key to more upside in automobile major Hero MotoCorp

PremiumFactor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

Retail investors pump ₹5,607 cr in June after 3-month equity exit

PremiumSIP, MUTUAL FUND

SIP closures reveal divergent trends among B30 direct, regular investors

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee posts second-best session in 2025 as oil prices ease; ends at 85.97/$

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 158 pts, Nifty at 25,044; SMIDs gain; PSBs, metal shine

Topics : SEBI Markets News Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon