Home / Markets / News / NSE to introduce WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts from May 15

NSE to introduce WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts from May 15

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it will launch futures contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and natural gas in the commodity derivatives segment from May 15

New Delhi
NSE to introduce WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts from May 15

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it will launch futures contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and natural gas in the commodity derivatives segment from May 15.

This comes after the exchange, last month, received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch the rupee-denominated Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

These contracts will expand NSE's product offering in the energy basket and its overall commodity segment.

Experts believe that these contracts would provide the market participants with an efficient avenue to hedge their price risk.

"Futures contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and natural gas (Henry Hub) would be available for trading in commodity derivatives segment with effect from May 15, 2023," NSE said in a circular.

In February, NSE signed a data licensing agreement with CME Group. The pact allows the bourse to list, trade and settle rupee-denominated WTI crude oil and natural gas derivatives contracts on its platform.

Topics :National Stock ExchangeCrude Oilnatural gas

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

NSE gets Sebi nod to launch WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

Silver quoting at huge discount to futures as metal hits record high

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story