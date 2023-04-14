NSE to introduce WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts from May 15

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it will launch futures contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and natural gas in the commodity derivatives segment from May 15.

This comes after the exchange, last month, received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch the rupee-denominated Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

These contracts will expand NSE's product offering in the energy basket and its overall commodity segment.

Experts believe that these contracts would provide the market participants with an efficient avenue to hedge their price risk.

"Futures contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and natural gas (Henry Hub) would be available for trading in commodity derivatives segment with effect from May 15, 2023," NSE said in a circular.

In February, NSE signed a data licensing agreement with CME Group. The pact allows the bourse to list, trade and settle rupee-denominated WTI crude oil and natural gas derivatives contracts on its platform.