NSE to launch options contracts on WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas from Oct 9

On September 26, the exchange announced the launch date as October 16 and now it has been rescheduled to October 9

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it will launch options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment from October 9.

"The exchange has received approval from Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) for launching options contracts on underlying WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas Futures. The contracts would be available for trading from October 9," NSE said in a circular.

On September 26, the exchange announced the launch date as October 16 and now it has been rescheduled to October 9.

The addition of options on futures contracts will further boost NSE's product offering in the overall commodity segment. These contracts are designed to provide the market participants with a more efficient way to manage their commodity risk, the NSE had stated.

Earlier, the exchange launched rupee denominated futures contracts on underlying NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas in its commodity derivatives segment. The NSE witnessed a positive response from market participants in the WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts.

More than 100 trading members across regions have transacted in these contracts since the launch.

WTI is the underlying commodity of the New York Mercantile Exchange's (NYMEX) oil futures contract. Further, crude oil derivatives (Brent and WTI) are the most traded products in the commodity derivative space.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

