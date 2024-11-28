NTPC Green Energy stock soars 9% from day's low; trades at new high

NTPC Green Energy share price: State-owned power generation company NTPC Green Energy was in the spotlight on the second day after its market debut. Despite a weak opening on Thursday, the stock demonstrated a strong recovery, rallying 8.68 per cent from the intraday low to hit a fresh high of Rs 126.35 apiece on the BSE.

The company, via a regulatory filing, has also announced that its Shajapur Solar Project has been declared commercially operational. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), NTPC Green Energy shares followed a similar trajectory, opening in the red at Rs 120.50 apiece, slipping to an intraday low of Rs 116.23, and subsequently climbing to a new high of Rs 126.37.

"we wish to inform you that consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 55 MW out of 105 MW Shajapur

Solar Project (Unit-I) at Shajapur, M.P of NTPC Renewable Energy (a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy), is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 29.11.2024," said NTPC Green Energy in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

Earlier, on November 27, 2024, NTPC Green Energy shares were listed at Rs 111.60 apiece on the BSE and Rs 111.50 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 3.33 per cent and 3.24 per cent, respectively, over the issue price of Rs 108. Shortly after its debut, the company joined the elite club of companies with a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 1 trillion on its listing day.

NTPC Green Energy shares ended their first trading session in green, closing 12.5 per cent higher than their IPO allotment price.

More From This Section

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a part of NTPC’s green energy transition strategy. The company focuses on both organic and inorganic growth to achieve its target of 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY32. As of today, November 28, 2024, NTPC Green Energy has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,07,435.70 crore on the BSE. The company falls under the 'B' group category of BSE-listed companies, which includes entities that are neither in the 'A' group nor the 'Z' group.

At around 10:33 am on Thursday, NTPC Green Energy shares were trading at Rs 126.25, up 3.40 per cent from their previous close and 16.89 per cent above their IPO allotment price. A total of 82.53 million shares of the company, worth approximately Rs 1,010.24 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.