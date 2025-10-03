Nuvama Wealth up 5% on Sebi nod to act as sponsor of proposed mutual fund

Nuvama Wealth share price: Nuvama Wealth share price was buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, October 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.79 per cent to an intraday high of ₹6,800 per share.

At 10:04 AM, Nuvama Wealth share price was trading 4.45 per cent higher at ₹6,777.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,936.69 levels.

What lifted Nuvama Wealth share price today?

Nuvama Wealth share price rose today after the company said the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted approval to the company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund.

In an exchange filing, Nuvama Wealth said, "We are pleased to inform you that Sebi vide letter dated October 1, 2025, has granted approval to the Company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund." Moreover, the final nod for registration of Mutual Fund will be granted by Sebi subject to fulfilment by the company of the requirements stipulated in the said letter. About Nuvama Wealth Nuvama Wealth (formerly Edelweiss Broking Limited) is an Indian financial services firm providing a broad spectrum of wealth management, asset management, and capital market solutions.