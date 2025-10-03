Nuvama Wealth up 5% on Sebi nod to act as sponsor of proposed mutual fund

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
Nuvama Wealth share price: Nuvama Wealth share price was buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, October 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.79 per cent to an intraday high of ₹6,800 per share.
At 10:04 AM, Nuvama Wealth share price was trading 4.45 per cent higher at ₹6,777.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,936.69 levels.
What lifted Nuvama Wealth share price today?
Nuvama Wealth share price rose today after the company said the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted approval to the company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund.
In an exchange filing, Nuvama Wealth said, “We are pleased to inform you that Sebi vide letter dated October 1, 2025, has granted approval to the Company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund.”
Moreover, the final nod for registration of Mutual Fund will be granted by Sebi subject to fulfilment by the company of the requirements stipulated in the said letter.
Nuvama Wealth (formerly Edelweiss Broking Limited) is an Indian financial services firm providing a broad spectrum of wealth management, asset management, and capital market solutions.
Catering to affluent individuals, high-net-worth (HNI), and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNI) clients, the company delivers investment management, mutual fund distribution, stock broking, research analysis, and portfolio management services, all underpinned by a client-first, technology-driven approach.
The company’s offerings span wealth management with tailored investment strategies and family office solutions, asset management for mutual funds and diversified assets, capital markets services including trading and clearing, in-depth research and analysis to guide investment decisions, and portfolio management for individuals and institutions.
Nuvama Wealth focuses on serving HNIs, entrepreneurs, promoters, and institutional investors, ensuring customized solutions for each client segment.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Nuvama Wealth has a strong domestic presence across India and extends its services to international financial hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong, the USA, and the UK.
