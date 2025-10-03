Sammaan Capital stock dips 3% even as IHC eyes majority stake; here's why

Sammaan Capital share price today

Shares of Sammaan Capital Limited (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) slipped 3 per cent to ₹163.86 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade on profit booking after the company said that a unit of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) has entered into an agreement to invest nearly $1 billion (₹8,850 crore) for a 43.46 per cent stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC).

In the previous four trading days, between September 25 and October 1, the stock price of Sammaan Capital had rallied 25 per cent.

Abu Dhabi's IHC to buy stake in Sammaan Capital Abu Dhabi-based Avenir Investment RSC, an affiliate of IHC, will acquire a 43.46 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital through a ₹8,850 crore ($1 billion) preferential allotment, marking the largest-ever primary capital infusion in an Indian NBFC. The deal involves issuing 333 million shares at ₹139 apiece to raise ₹4,587 crore and two warrant tranches worth ₹1,207 crore and ₹3,055 crore. This will trigger an open offer for an additional 26 per cent. Avenir will gain control, be classified as promoter, and secure board nomination rights. Avenir’s ₹8,850 crore infusions is a game-changer for Sammaan Capital , boosting stability, liabilities access, and credit profile. Trading at ~0.6x P/B with a ₹14,045 crore market cap, the stock could see meaningful rerating as promoter control shifts to a global strategic investor, strengthening governance and growth visibility, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Goldman Sachs (Singapore), ICICI Prudential MF buy stake in Sammaan Capital Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE – ODI and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) bought a stake in Sammaan Capital via open market deals. On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte – ODI purchased 6.63 million equity shares of Sammaan Capital for ₹109 crore via bulk deals on the NSE. The foreign portfolio investor acquired shares at a price of ₹164.67 per share, the exchange data shows. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 points; Nifty below 24,800; On Monday, September 29, 2025, ICICI Prudential MF purchased 4.35 million equity shares representing 0.52 per cent of total equity of Sammaan Capital via bulk deal on the NSE, the exchange data shows. ICICI Prudential MF bought shares at an average price of ₹151.95 per share.

Sammaan Capital overview/outlook The Group is mainly engaged in the housing finance and mortgage-backed lending business, and all other activities revolve around this main business of the company. In August 2025, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) revised the co-lending arrangement directions, significantly expanding the framework beyond priority sector lending to now include non priority sector segments as well. The new directions broaden eligible participants to include banks, NBFCs, HFCs, all India financial institutions and permit arrangements such as NBFC to NBFC co-lending. The recent RBI's draft circular on co-lending had played a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s business model. The updated guidelines formally thereafter have widened the scope and the mandate enhanced includes borrower transparency and unified asset classification, which from a long-term perspective is for the better, Sammaan Capital said in its Q1FY26 earnings conference call.