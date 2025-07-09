Nvidia hits $4 trn market cap; first company ever to reach the milestone

By Rita Nazareth

A rally in the world’s largest technology companies spurred a rebound in stocks, with Nvidia Corp. hitting $4 trillion - the first company in history to achieve that milestone. Treasuries held steady ahead of a $39 billion sale of bonds and minutes from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Equity traders brushed off tariff angst to send the S&P 500 closer to its all-time highs. A measure of megacaps climbed about 1.5 per cent, with the giant chipmaker extending this year’s surge to more than 20 per cent. Microsoft Corp. advanced on an analyst upgrade. Apple Inc. underperformed as White House trade counselor Peter Navarro told Fox Business the iPhone maker thinks it is “too big to tariff.

“We believe the setup for equity markets looks bullish, even in light of renewed trade-war jitters,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “While equities may come under some near-term pressure, investors are increasingly becoming numb to the tariff headlines and instead focusing on the trendlines.” Just a day after President Donald Trump escalated his trade rhetoric, investors awaited tariff announcements for a number of countries. He foreshadowed an update to the trade status of at least seven nations to be released Wednesday morning, Washington time, with more to come in the afternoon. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed before Wednesday’s sale of the maturity, the second in a trio of auctions that will culminate in an offer of longer-term debt. The dollar wavered.