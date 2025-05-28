Nykaa's Q4 results preview: How will beauty retailer fare? Check date, time

Nykaa Q4 results 2025: Profit estimates

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard in the fourth quarter (Q4FY25), expect Nykaa's net profit to zoom 127 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on average, to ₹17.27 crore from ₹7.6 crore. Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to slump around 35 per cent from ₹26.4 crore in Q3.

Nykaa Q4 results 2025: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to gain 25 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on average, to ₹2,089.2 crore as compared to ₹1,668 crore a year ago. However, on a Q-o-Q basis, the revenue is poised to decline 7.8 per cent from ₹2,267.2 crore in Q3FY25.

How will Nykaa perform in Q4FY25?

Kotak Institutional Equities: Analysts at the brokerage expect overall gross merchandise value (GMV)/revenue growth of 24 per cent/28 per cent Y-o-Y primarily driven by beauty and personal care (BPC) GMV/revenue growth of 43 per cent/41 per cent Y-o-Y and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 12 per cent/34 per cent Y-o-Y.

ALSO READ | LIC Q4 results: Net profit jumps 38% to Rs 19,013 cr, income falls 3.71% They anticipate consolidated revenue to come in at ₹2,143.2 crore as compared to ₹1,668 crore a year ago.

Further, BPC business including B2B too will aid faster sub-segment growth according to brokerage. Core BPC is likely to post healthy growth in Q4FY25. Besides, sequentially flat Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 6.2 per cent, implying expansion of 60 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y is expected. The brokerage pegs consolidated Ebitda for Q4 at ₹138.8 crore as compared to ₹93.3 crore a year ago.

Operating leverage in BPC and lower losses in fashion are likely to drive Y-o-Y margin expansion.

Also Read

ICICI Securities: The brokerage expects the company's overall Ebitda to grow 35.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹126.1 crore as compared to ₹93.3 crore. Ebitda margin is likely to come in at 6.1 per cent as against 5.6 per cent a year ago.

JM Financial Institutional Securities: The brokerage expects overall GMV to grow by 27 per cent Y-o-Y and decline 9.8 per cent Q-o-Q, with core BPC at 27.8 per cent Y-o-Y and -12.4 per cent Q-o-Q, and Fashion at 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y and -9.1 per cent Q-o-Q.

ALSO READ | BSNL posts first consecutive quarterly profit at ₹280 crore in Q4FY25 Consolidated revenue growth of 23.9 per cent Y-o-Y is anticipated, along with a decline of 8.9 per cent Q-o-Q. The revenue is pegged at ₹2,066.1 crore as against ₹1,668 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin is expected to improve 26 bps Y-o-Y to 5.9 per cent as against 5.6 per cent and decline 36 bps Q-o-Q from 6.2 per cent in Q3.

Nuvama Institutional Equities: Analysts at Nuvama expect 29 per cent/10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in BPC/Fashion GMV. Overall, they forecast revenue to increase 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,085 crore as compared to ₹1,668 crore.

They anticipate consolidated Ebitda to come in at ₹131.4 crore as compared to ₹93.3 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin is likely to increase 10 bps Q-o-Q to 6.3 per cent in Q4FY25 as against 6.2 per cent in Q3.