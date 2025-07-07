Nykaa shares rise over 2% on strong GMV growth guidance for Q1FY26

Brokerage Views- Elara Securities

Analysts at Elara Securities believe that macro drivers such as Gen-Z users, niche and genuine brand offerings might help the e-commerce firm to outperform.

"Profitability levers exist - Private labels, premiumisation and advertising revenue to support scale. Initiatives such as Nykaa land and digital campaigns will drive conversion up. The company is focusing on growth, which may keep advertising and promotion (A&P) costs sticky, yielding less operating leverage. So, we cut our FY27E-28E Ebitda by 5-6 per cent, retaining FY25-28E revenue CAGR at 29 per cent," the brokerage firm stated in a report last month.

"House of Nykaa brands continued its accelerated growth trajectory with strong performance of home-grown as well as acquired brands," the exchange filing further read.