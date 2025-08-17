Of winners and walkaways: Insurers roll the dice on SBI, Eternal, and One97

Domestic insurance companies added SBI, Eternal, and One97 Communications to their portfolios in July, committing nearly ₹2,000 crore across the three firms. At the same time, they trimmed holdings in Coforge, Mankind Pharma, and L&T Finance Holdings, withdrawing over ₹1,600 crore, according to a Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research report analysing portfolio disclosures of four leading private insurers — HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Kotak Mahindra Life, and Tata AIA Life.

Several top buys coincided with large share sales during the month. SBI, for instance, raised ₹15,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement, while Invesco exited a 1 per cent stake in Lodha Developers through a block deal. Recently listed companies — Travel Food Services and Anthem Biosciences — also made their way into insurance portfolios.