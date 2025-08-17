Home / Markets / News / FPIs dump Indian equities worth ₹21,000 crore in first half of August

FPIs dump Indian equities worth ₹21,000 crore in first half of August

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities reached the ₹1.16 trillion mark so far in 2025

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
The FPI activity will be influenced by the action on the tariff front ahead. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign investors offloaded Indian equities worth nearly Rs 21,000 crore in the first half of August, pressured by US-India trade tensions, lacklustre first-quarter corporate earnings, and a weakening rupee.
With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities reached the Rs 1.16 trillion mark so far in 2025, according to data with the depositories.
The FPI activity will be influenced by the action on the tariff front ahead.
The recent easing of tensions between the US and Russia, coupled with the absence of fresh sanctions, suggests that the proposed 25 per cent secondary tariff on India is unlikely to take effect after August 27, a clear positive for the market, Vaqarjaved Khan, CFA - Senior Fundamental Analyst, Angel One, said.
Also, S&P has upgraded India's credit rating from BBB- to BBB, a move that could further boost FPIs' sentiment, he added.
According to the depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net sum of Rs 20,975 crore from equities this month (till August 14).
This came after a net withdrawal of Rs 17,741 crore in July. Before that, FPIs invested Rs 38,673 crore in the preceding three months from March to June.
"The sustained outflows are being driven primarily by a confluence of global uncertainties. Heightened geopolitical tensions and ambiguity surrounding the interest rate trajectory in developed economies, particularly the United States, have contributed to a risk-averse sentiment," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.
Adding to this caution is the recent strengthening of the US dollar, which tends to reduce the relative attractiveness of emerging market assets like India's, he noted.
Additionally, tepid earnings growth and elevated valuations have contributed to the outflow, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.
On the sectoral front, sustained selling in IT stocks has pulled the IT index down. However, banking and financials continue to be relatively resilient due to fair valuations and institutional buying.
On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 4,469 crore in the debt general limit, and pumped Rs 232 crore into the debt voluntary retention route during the period under review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

Premium

Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stock

Premium

Varun Beverages' growth hinges on recovery; outlook stays positive

Premium

Research analysts fail to keep pace with swelling stock investor base

Muted stock market debut for JSW Cement; Regaal Resources booked 159.88x

Topics :FPIFPIsFPI outflow

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story