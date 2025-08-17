Home / Markets / News / Sebi plans review of MTF margin rules to streamline risk management

Sebi plans review of MTF margin rules to streamline risk management

In its annual report for 2024-25, Sebi said a "comprehensive review exercise is being undertaken with respect to the currently applicable margining framework

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI
Alongside this, a review of MTF and the scrips eligible under it is also under consideration.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to review the margin framework under margin trading funding (MTF) in a bid to streamline risk management at clearing corporations.

In its annual report for 2024-25, Sebi said a "comprehensive review exercise is being undertaken with respect to the currently applicable margining framework."  Alongside this, a review of MTF and the scrips eligible under it is also under consideration.

Margin trading lets investors buy shares even if they do not have the full amount. They can purchase shares by paying only part of the price, while the rest is covered through a margin deposited in cash or as shares kept as collateral.

In addition to the review of margin rules, Sebi is also considering changes to the regulatory framework for angel funds. The review will focus on fundraising processes, investment conditions, and operational aspects, with the objective of facilitating ease of doing business and streamlining regulatory requirements.

Angel funds play a pivotal role in channelising the capital of angel investors to startups in need of funding.

Sebi has further proposed to review the classification of REITs and InvITs as hybrid instruments. This move comes in response to representations from various stakeholders, the presence of equity-like features in these instruments, the development of the market ecosystem over the last decade, and global practices.

A review of the regulatory framework for mutual funds is also on the cards, aimed at ensuring that the regulations remain effective, adaptable, and aligned with the evolving market landscape.

As part of this, Sebi is examining the restrictions presently prescribed for asset management companies (AMCs), after receiving feedback from the mutual funds industry, including the AMFI.

In line with these efforts, Sebi intends to expand the range of permissible investment strategies under Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs).

At present, SIFs allow asset management companies to offer a limited set of strategies across equity, debt, and hybrid categories.

Introduced to bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) in terms of portfolio flexibility, the SIF framework requires investors to commit at least Rs 10 lakh across all SIF strategies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs dump Indian equities worth ₹21,000 crore in first half of August

Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

Premium

Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stock

Premium

Varun Beverages' growth hinges on recovery; outlook stays positive

Muted stock market debut for JSW Cement; Regaal Resources booked 159.88x

Topics :SEBISebi normsIndian stock markets

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story