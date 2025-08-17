More organisers opt for event insurance before major festive season

Event insurance, particularly for major religious festivities such as Dahi Handi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Durga Puja, is witnessing increased uptake ahead of the festive season, as organisers become more conscious of risks and proactively seek coverage to safeguard their events.

This year, nearly 160,000 Govindas participating in Dahi Handi have been insured. Industry estimates suggest each Govinda is covered for Rs 10 lakh at a premium of Rs 75. With festivals now receiving government support, organisers are encouraged to opt for comprehensive insurance packages to cover participants and assets, industry experts said.

The Dahi Handi festival, celebrated especially in Maharashtra on Krishna Janmashtami, involves Govindas — young men and women — forming human pyramids to reach and break a pot (handi) suspended high above the ground.

“For Dahi Handi, nearly 158,000 Govindas have been insured. Last year, the number stood at just over 100,000. Each participant benefits from a cover of Rs 10 lakh, secured at a nominal premium of Rs 75. The Maharashtra Rajya Dahihandi Govinda Association (MRDGA) has insured nearly 145,000 Govindas, and the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has insured about 6,600. Mandals have also taken separate covers. As many as 1,968 mandals have been insured this year, up from 1,324 in 2023,” said Sachin Khanvilkar, Manager, Oriental Insurance Company. The Maharashtra government has also announced insurance coverage for 150,000 Govindas, with the cost borne by the Sports Development Fund through Oriental Insurance. The scheme aims to protect participants who often suffer injuries during the human pyramid formations. About ₹1.12 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

According to reports, this year’s Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai left at least 95 people injured and claimed two lives. Amarnath Saxena, Chief Technical Officer at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said: “Compared to last year, there has been a significant increase in the uptake of event insurance, indicating a growing awareness among organisers. We have observed a surge in proposals, particularly from Ganesh Chaturthi mandals, with event insurance applications rising by more than 50 per cent year-on-year. This trend suggests that organisers are becoming more conscious of risks and are proactively seeking coverage.” Insurers note a shift in how festivals are managed, with growing awareness encouraging organisers to adopt event insurance as a practical risk management tool. As festivals expand in scale with larger budgets and public participation, insurers are also offering customised policies.