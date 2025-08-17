Home / Markets / News / Proposed GST reforms, Trump-Putin summit likely to drive markets this week

Proposed GST reforms, Trump-Putin summit likely to drive markets this week

Besides, trends in global markets and the trading activity of foreign investors would also impact domestic investors' sentiment

stock market, trading, stocks
On the global front, the US Fed meeting minutes and upcoming US macroeconomic data will be crucial for market direction | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali, the Putin-Trump summit and S&P upgrading India's sovereign credit rating are likely to instil optimism in the domestic equity market in the week ahead, analysts said.

Besides, trends in global markets and the trading activity of foreign investors would also impact domestic investors' sentiment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali, which will bring down prices of everyday items, as his government looks to overhaul the eight-year-old tax structure plagued by compliance issues, evasions and litigation.

"The week ahead is likely to start on a cheerful note, as markets draw optimism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address. His statement on a potential GST rate reduction ahead of Diwali has the potential to significantly boost sentiment and lift equities out of the bear grip," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said. 

Meanwhile, India on Saturday welcomed the summit talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska that ended without a ceasefire deal.

After an almost-three-hour meeting with the Russian president, Trump said, "Some great progress" has been made, but did not provide any details.

S&P on Thursday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' with a stable outlook after over 18 years, citing robust economic growth, political commitment to fiscal consolidation and 'conducive' monetary policy to check inflation.

"Going forward, the FII activity will be influenced by the action on the tariff front. Latest news of easing of tensions between the US and Russia and no further sanctions on Russia indicate that the secondary tariff of 25 per cent imposed on India is unlikely to come into effect after August 27th. This is a positive.

"Another positive factor, which can influence FII behaviour, is the rating agency S&P raising India's credit rating from BBB- to BBB," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

On the global front, the US Fed meeting minutes and upcoming US macroeconomic data will be crucial for market direction, Meena said.

"The Prime Minister's vision for GST 2.0 is a timely and strategic move to build a resilient Indian economy. These are not merely procedural changes; they are essential structural reforms designed to mitigate the risks arising from global trade tensions.

"By addressing the inverted duty structure, we are unlocking crucial working capital and making our exports more competitive on the global stage," said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India.

Last week, the Sensex climbed 739.87 points or 0.92 per cent, and the Nifty edged higher by 268 points or 1.10 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi plans review of MTF margin rules to streamline risk management

FPIs dump Indian equities worth ₹21,000 crore in first half of August

Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

Premium

Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stock

Premium

Varun Beverages' growth hinges on recovery; outlook stays positive

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir Putinstock market rallystock market trading

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story