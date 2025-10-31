Oil prices to trade in $56-$63 range in coming weeks, says analyst

Latest sanction impact

Rosneft and Lukoil are blocked from US financial systems, complicating dollar trades and shipping, potentially disrupting 1–1.5 million bpd short-term. This could shift the market from a 0.5 million bpd surplus to a deficit by 2026, with a 1 million bpd swing roughly pushing prices $6–$7/bbl higher.

India and China avoid russian oil

India and China, absorbing 3.7 million bpd (25 per cent of Russia's exports), face challenges, with Indian refiners pausing shipments and China suspending new seaborne purchases, redirecting to Middle East/US sources. India's state refiners cut Russian buys by 45 per cent in Q3, maintaining volumes at 1.7 mb/d (34 per cent share).