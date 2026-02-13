Ola Electric Q3FY26 result: Loss narrows to ₹487 cr, revenue drops 55%
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹487 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down from ₹564 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the company's lossed widened from ₹410 crore in Q2FY26.
The SoftBank-backed startup's revenue from operations dropped 55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹470 crore from ₹1,045 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue fell around 32 per cent from ₹690 crore in Q2FY26.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:23 PM IST