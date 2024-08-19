Ola Electric share price rise: Madness beyond fundamentals, say analysts

Ola Electric share price strategy: The meteoric rise in The meteoric rise in Ola Electric share price has left both analysts and investors bewildered. Yet, they suggest investors hold on to the stock as it remains a pure "momentum" play.





ALSO READ: Ola Electric's e-motorbike pricing sparks debate across EV industry Since its listing on August 9, the stock has surged 92 per cent (till August 19) over its issue price of Rs 76, taking its market capitalisation to little over Rs 63,000 crore. The issue was subscribed 4.45x. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"No one expected Ola Electric to perform this well in such a short span of time. After listing at par, the stock has moved up sharply in the last few sessions. It looks like madness which is beyond fundamentals. As a strategy, however, traders or investors must chase the momentum with strict stop-losses," Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.

On Monday, August 19, Ola Electric share price hit 10 per cent upper circuit to notch an all-time high of Rs 146.03 per share on the BSE. The share's circuit limit was revised downwards from 20 per cent to 10 per cent last Friday (August 16) after a spectacular rally in mere five sessions.

So, what's fueling the rally in Ola share price?

A large part of buying in Ola Electric stock in the last few sessions, according to Deven Choksey, managing director at DRChoksey FinServ, is attributable to massive liquidity flows in the markets and institutions adding exposure to new stocks on the block.

"The stock's current valuations seem to be factoring-in most of the developments and they appear slightly stretched in our view. Investors, who bought the shares at IPO price, may book partial profit and enter at a lower price later," he said.

According to Ola Electric's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the stock has a free-float of around 17 per cent whereas 82.74-per cent outstanding is locked-in.





ALSO READ: Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal announces launch of 3 motorbike variants That said, analysts believe the stock's fundamentals remain shaky as the company is a loss-making entity with expensive valuations. Thus, while any correction seems unlikely for now due to supportive market sentiment, any reversal in broad market trend may trigger a sharper selling in the stock.

"The stock can still find support and manage to bounce back in case the markets correct, say up to 5 per cent. A steeper fall in the markets, however, can see Ola's share underperform, which will eventually have to be supported by company's / stock's fundamentals, which are missing," Baliga cautions.

Financially, Ola Electric Mobility reported a net loss of Rs 347 crore in the April-July quarter of the current financial year (Q1-FY25) as compared to Rs 267-crore net loss reported in Q1-FY24.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 32.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,644 crore with automotive segment Ebitda margin at -1.97 per cent, up 632 bps Y-o-Y.

Notably, pre-IPO notes by brokerages said the company demanded an EV/Sales multiple of 6.3x at the issue price of Rs 76, which was a significant premium to the peer average of 3.1x.

Ola's growth outlook

Global brokerage HSBC points out that Ola Electric's future growth will unlikely be linear as the rate of electric vehicle (EV) penetration may be a lot more gradual than what the company expects.





ALSO READ: Ola Electric Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 347 cr, hurt by price cuts "The company said it expects electric two-wheeler (e2W) penetration to reach 41-56 per cent in financial year 2027-28 (FY28), while we expect it to be just 20 per cent by FY28 and 30 per cent by FY30," the brokerage said in a recent note.

That apart, Ola Electric, HSBC said, may not gain market share as incumbents are now equally aggressive; regulatory support via subsidies may decline eventually; and foray into battery manufacturing may be risky as a failure to compete with global players on quality and yield may impact its competitive positioning and balance sheet strength.

The stock has already surpassed the brokerage's target price of Rs 140.

Ola Electric also witnessed the highest-ever deliveries of vehicles at 1,25,198 units in Q1 FY25 as against 70,575 units delivered in the same period last year.

"Despite a unanimous belief that the e2W segment is set to grow multifold, coupled with Ola's promise to gain in-house control on the battery component, most positives seem to be aggressively priced-in. Nonetheless, there could be some steam left in the stock in terms of momentum, as more institutions stock up on the shares to bulk their exposure to the sunrise industry," said Nirav Karkera, head of research, Fisdom.