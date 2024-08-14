Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / Results / Ola Electric Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 347 cr, hurt by price cuts

Ola Electric Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 347 cr, hurt by price cuts

The company, which made its trading debut last week, said its loss widened to Rs 347 crore ($41.4 million) in the April-June quarter from Rs 267 crore

ola electric two wheeler ev

File photo of Ola Electric.

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's top e-scooter maker Ola Electric reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by subsidy cuts and a surge in depreciation costs, but said it was inching closer to breaking even in a key profit metric.

The company, which made its trading debut last week, also said it would equip its e-scooters with its own batteries by this time next year, which is key to its profitability target.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Since launching its first model three years ago, Ola Electric has grown to command a 39 per cent share of two-wheeler EV sales in the country in July, per government data.

Ola Electric's loss increased to Rs 347 crore ($41.4 million) in the April-June quarter from Rs 267 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The latest quarter included a one-time expense of Rs 23 crore to account for the drop in incentives after the government halved its subsidies on purchases of electric vehicles.

Ola Electric's depreciation costs nearly tripled in the quarter, but the company did not give a reason for that.

More From This Section

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties Q1 results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 17.46 cr

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 results: Net profit jumps 77% to Rs 1,437 cr

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

OYO Q1 result: Firm posts 1st-ever profit of Rs 229 cr, eyes expansion

q1 results, company quarter 1

Black Box Q1 result: Net profit up 55% at Rs 37 cr on improved deal margins

Logistics

Allcargo Logistics Q1 results: Net profit down 97% at Rs 3.36 crore


However, before accounting for depreciation as well as amortisation, interest and taxes, Ola Electric's profit margin was negative 1.97 per cent in the auto business, which accounts for 99 per cent of its revenue.

This was a sharp improvement from last year's negative 8.29 per cent so-called EBITDA margin, which is a key gauge of operational profitability.

Ola Electric, which has three e-scooter models, slashed prices of its cheapest model in April to boost demand after the government reduced subsidies.

Its overall sales volume increased 57 per cent in the quarter, boosting revenue by 32.3 per cent to Rs 1,644 crore.

In the year ended March, Ola Electric's revenue surged 90 per cent as sales volumes more than doubled.

Expenses increased 27 per cent in the latest quarter. The rise in its costs slowed to 62 per cent last year from a three-fold jump in the previous year.

The company's stock has surged 46 per cent since making a sparkling stock market debut last Friday. 



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ola electric

Ola Electric Mobility rises 20% on debut on electric vehicle optimism

Ola Electrics

Ola Electric's shares surge 10% in debut trade, valuing company at $4.4 bn

ola

MapMyIndia accuses Ola Electric of data theft for maps, sends legal notice

Ola electric

Ola Electric's IPO price out! How does it stack up against listed peers?

Bhavish Aggarwal, CMD, Ola Electric Mobility Limited at the IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday, 29th July 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Electric 2W player Ola Electric sets IPO price band at Rs 72-76 per share

Topics : Ola electric vehicles Ola Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon