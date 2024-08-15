Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal announces launch of 3 motorbike variants

Business Standard
The e-bikes, named Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro, will be available from the fourth quarter of FY25

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric announced the integration of its own cells in its electric vehicles starting from the first quarter of FY26. Image: Bloomberg

Aneeka Chatterjee Bangalore
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Thursday announced three variants of electric motorbike called the Roadster with a starting price of Rs 74,999. The announcement was made by the firm’s founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at Ola’s annual launch event at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
 
The e-bikes under the series, called Roadster, RoadsterX and Roadster Pro, will be available from the fourth quarter of FY25.
 
Announcing these bikes at the company’s ‘Sankalp 2024’, Agarwal said that Roadster Pro will be delivered by Diwali next year. While Roadster and Roadster X will be available in January 2025.
 

The pricing of these products start from Rs 74,999 and go up to Rs 249,999.
 
Roadster Pro comes in two variants -- 8KW and 16 KWH. They will be available for Rs199,999 and Rs 249,999.
 
Roadster, available in three variants -- 3.5KWH, 4.5KWH and 6KWH-- will come at a price point of Rs 104,999, Rs 119,999 and Rs 139,999 respectively.
 
RoadsterX will be available in two variants priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 84,999. 
 
With a peak motor output of 11kW, Roadster X is the fastest electric motorcycle in the segment.
 
Available in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery variants, the Roadster X clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds (for the 4.5 kWh variant).
 
“Today, 2/3rd of India’s 2-W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India,” Aggarwal said.
 
The company also showcased the indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack, new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5 at Sankalp 2024.
 
Ola Electric announced integration of its own cells in its electric vehicles starting Q1 FY26. The cell is currently under trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory.
 

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles Motorbikes

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

