Grasim shares slide 5% after Q2 results; what's weighing the stock down?

Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 9.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 10.7 per cent this year, compared to an 8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Grasim has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.8 trillion.

Grasim Q2 results

Consolidated ebitda grew 29 per cent to ₹5,217 crore, the company said, referring to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. Standalone revenue touched a record Rs 9,610 crore, up 26 per cent and led by the ramp-up in paints and the business-to-business ecommerce (B2B) verticals, along with resilience in the cellulosic fibres and chemicals divisions.