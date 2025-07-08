This real estate company's shares rose 5% in trade; check all details here

Omaxe, a real estate company, shares climbed 4.9 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹107.2 per share. At 12:38 PM, Omaxe shares were trading 2.84 per cent higher at ₹105.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 83,478.1.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,921.37 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹160.2 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹68.75 per share.

Why were Omaxe shares buzzing in trade?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company, through its subsidiaries, revealed plans to expand in Madhya Pradesh with the acquisition of a 450-acre land parcel along the Super Corridor in Indore.

Omaxe will develop a modern integrated township on this land, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India’s Tier-II growth hubs. The new township is said to support the region’s rapid urban growth and infrastructure transformation. With an estimated investment of ₹1,200 crore, the development will be executed in multiple phases and is expected to generate ₹2,500 crore in revenue over the next three years. Funding will be secured primarily through internal accruals, in line with Omaxe’s disciplined financial approach. The township will feature a well-balanced mix of residential plots and housing clusters, commercial and retail zones, hospitality spaces, school and healthcare facilities and parks, green belts, and integrated public amenities. The layout is being planned as a self-sustained urban ecosystem with wide internal roads, power and water infrastructure, green mobility paths, and round-the-clock security.