BSE, Nuvama, CDSL fall up to 7% on F&O volume concerns as headwinds rise

Shares of capital market stocks plunged in trade on Tuesday as the securities market regulator's latest report on retail investors' losses hurt sentiment among traders.

Further, the negative sentiment for the sector also came for these stocks amid reports that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to consider linking options and cash exposure, leading to reduced options liquidity.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Stocks came under pressure after Sebi banned Jane Street from the securities market , sparking concerns that derivative volumes could decline. This, in turn, is expected to weigh on exchanges and broking platforms. Retail traders losses in F&O widens in FY25 The market regulator’s new study showed that individual traders’ net losses rose to ₹105,603 trillion in FY25, compared to ₹74,812 crore in FY24, after accounting for transaction costs. Over 91 per cent of traders made losses in the equity derivatives segment, broadly unchanged from the previous study. In the last six months, the number of overall unique traders dealing in F&O saw a 20 per cent decline compared to the previous year. Further, traders with a total turnover of less than Rs 1 lakh witnessed a significant decline compared to the previous year.

Index options turnover, year on year, has declined by 9 per cent in premium terms and 29 per cent in notional terms. However, compared to two years ago, index options volume is up by 14 per cent in premium terms and 42 per cent in notional terms. ALSO READ: Jane Street shows dangers of treating finance as 'shampoo sachet' The decline was also attributed to the rollout of new measures by the market regulator to curb speculation and hyperactivity in the F&O segment, including limiting weekly expiries and increasing lot sizes. Sebi to consider linking options and cash exposure: reports The negative sentiment also came amid reports that the Sebi board is likely to consider linking options and cash exposure. This would increase cash market liquidity while curtailing options liquidity, reports said. Further, the regulator may also discuss other steps to curb retail trading in options and increase cash market volumes.

Jane Street impact While it's too soon to assess the impact of the Jane Street ban on derivatives volumes, analysts said that it may hit trading volumes in options as the US firm was a large player in the segment. The key unknown is whether this instance can lead to a knock-on impact on trading volumes,” Jefferies said in a note dated July 6. It added that trends during this week on derivatives volumes will be key to watch, especially the index derivatives expiries on Tuesday and Thursday. The impact on volumes could be partly offset by a pickup in activity by proprietary firms and other high-frequency traders, Jefferies said.