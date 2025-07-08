Lodha Developers shares fall nearly 2% as quarterly pre-sales slip 7% QoQ

"With further strengthening of our launch pipeline for the current FY on the back of significant business development achieved during the quarter, we remain on track to achieve FY26 presales guidance of ₹2,100 crore," Lodha Developers said in an exchange filing. During the quarter under review, the company added 5 new projects across MMR, Pune and Bengaluru, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of ₹22,700 crore. This represents over 90 per cent of the company's full year guidance of ₹25,000 crore.

Overall collections saw a healthy 7 per cent uptick to ₹2,880 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹2,690 crore in the same quarter last year. While net debt remained well below the ceiling of 0.5x net debt-to-equity, it rose by ₹1,100 crore sequentially.

Brokerage View- JM Financials

Analysts at JM Financials continue to take a positive outlook on the stock. While the real estate developer's increasing debt might pose a concern, the brokerage firm said that the sequential rise was primarily driven by business development activity and sustained expenditures on securing approvals for ongoing projects.

"Net debt stood at ₹5,080 crore during 1QFY26, up by ₹1,100 crore sequentially due to record business development and continued spending on approvals of ongoing projects. We remain positive on Lodha as it continues to execute well across all parameters and maintain BUY with a target price of ₹1,480," the brokerage firm said in a note.