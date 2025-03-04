Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / HPCL, BPCL, IOC: OMCs rise in weak market after oil prices slip about 2%

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: OMCs rise in weak market after oil prices slip about 2%

OMCs are businesses involved in the marketing and distribution of petroleum products such as crude oil, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products

crude oil, oil, lng
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Oil marketing companies' (OMC) stocks-- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)-- gained up to 4.7 per cent in Tuesday's trade after Brent crude oil price slipped over 2 per cent to a 12-week low on Monday, as per Reuters. 
 
The fall in oil prices is beneficial to oil marketing companies (OMCs) as the cost of acquiring crude oil, the raw material for refining, decreases.   OMCs are businesses involved in the marketing and distribution of petroleum products such as crude oil, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products. Their primary functions typically include purchasing crude oil or refined products, distributing them to consumers, and managing retail operations. These companies are crucial players in the oil supply chain, connecting oil refineries and consumers.
 
Around 1:27 PM, BPCL shares were up 1.36 per cent, HPCL shares were up 4.53 per cent and IOC shares were up 1.75 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.28 per cent at 72,883.88. 
 
Brent crude oil futures fell $1.19, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at $71.62 a barrel on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.39, or 2 per cent, to settle at $68.37. 
 
The downward trend in oil prices came following reports that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia, known as (Opec+), decided to proceed with a planned April oil output increase of 138,000 barrels per day, the group's first since 2022.
 
Opec+ has been cutting output by 5.85 million barrels per day (bpd), equal to about 5.7 per cent of global supply, agreed in a series of steps since 2022 to support the market.

Also Read

After HPCL, govt headhunter fails to find right candidate for BPCL top job

HPCL signs agreement for sourcing LNG for NTPC, says Chairman Narang

Buy Marico, SRF, Sell Feb Futures of HPCL: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal recommends buying M&M, BEL stocks today

 
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico and additional 10 per cent tariff dragged the US stocks in Monday's trade. 
 
At close, Dow Jones was down 1.48 per cent, S&P 500 down 1.76 per cent, and Nasdaq down 2.64 per cent.
 
Besides, Asian markets were mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 down 0.06 per cent, Shanghai up 0.22 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.02 per cent and Japan's Nikkei down 1.2 per cent. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty tests 22,050; BSE SmallCap up 1%; SBI, Zomato rally 3%

Blue Star extends rally on healthy business outlook; surges 20% in 4 days

Ramkrishna Forgings shares buck market trend, surge 4%; here's why

Bombay HC stays special court order directing FIR against Buch, five others

Bombay HC stays FIR against ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, others

Topics :Hindustan Petroleum CorporationBharat Petroleum CorporationIndian Oil CorporationS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocks

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story