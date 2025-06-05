PowerGrid stock gains 2% after acquiring MEL Power Transmission for ₹8.5 cr

At 3 PM on Thursday, PowerGrid's stock was quoting at ₹294.55, up 2 per cent compared to previous day's close of ₹28.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,72.6, up 107.4 points or 0.44 per cent. The stock has recovered nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹247.3 touched on February 28, 2025. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹2.73 trillion.

According to the exchange filing, the company acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in MPTL for a total consideration of around ₹8.53 crore.

"The SPV was established for the implementation of the “Transmission System for evacuation of power from Mahan Energen Limited Generating Station in Madhya Pradesh” on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis," it added.

The project comprises the development of a 400kV double-circuit (D/C) transmission line and associated bays at the existing Rewa PS (PG) substation in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The acquisition cost also includes the assets and liabilities of MPTL as of the acquisition date. However, the final purchase consideration remains subject to adjustment based on MPTL's audited financials, as per the filing.