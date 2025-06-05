PowerGrid stock gains 2% after acquiring MEL Power Transmission for ₹8.5 cr

PowerGrid share price today: Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India jumped over 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹295.25 after the company announced the acquisition of MEL Power Transmission (MPTL), a project-specific special purpose vehicle (SPV), under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.
At 3 PM on Thursday, PowerGrid's stock was quoting at ₹294.55, up 2 per cent compared to previous day's close of ₹28.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,72.6, up 107.4 points or 0.44 per cent. The stock has recovered nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹247.3 touched on February 28, 2025. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹2.73 trillion.
According to the exchange filing, the company acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in MPTL for a total consideration of around ₹8.53 crore.
"The SPV was established for the implementation of the “Transmission System for evacuation of power from Mahan Energen Limited Generating Station in Madhya Pradesh” on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis," it added.
The project comprises the development of a 400kV double-circuit (D/C) transmission line and associated bays at the existing Rewa PS (PG) substation in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
The acquisition cost also includes the assets and liabilities of MPTL as of the acquisition date. However, the final purchase consideration remains subject to adjustment based on MPTL's audited financials, as per the filing.
About Power Grid Corporation of India
PowerGrid is mainly engaged in the power transmission business through its EHVAC/HVDC transmission network. The company has diversified into the telecom business by leveraging its pan-India transmission network through the stringing of optical ground wire(OPGW). The state-owned company also provides consultancy services to domestic and international clients by leveraging its capability and experience in the field of power transmission, sub-transmission, distribution management, load dispatch & communication etc. Incorporated in October 1999, Power Grid is a Schedule A 'Maharatna' public sector enterprise (PSE). The government of India owns a 51.34 per cent stake in the company and the remaining is held by institutional investors and the public.
