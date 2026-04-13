On the way out? Dealer-led trading in sharp decline, shows data

“Traditional dealer-led routes weakened further, with the share of CTCL/NEAT terminals declining 124 basis points M-o-M and 473 basis points Y-o-Y to 21.4 per cent... The evolving channel mix points to deeper adoption of automated infrastructure alongside sustained expansion in mobile-based investor participation,” the report said.
The proportion of investors placing orders via phone calls or by visiting brokerage offices is now small and continues to shrink, said Nilesh Sharma, executive director and president at Samco Securities. Most active traders prefer mobile applications that provide real-time alerts, including price targets -- functions that dealers once delivered through client calls.