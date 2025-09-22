Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, GRSE: Why did shipping stocks rise up to 8%?

Shares of shipping companies surged in trade on Monday, September 22, 2025, up to 8.1 per cent on BSE. The rally came after reports suggested that the Indian government has granted infrastructure status to large ships. The status upgrade is expected to make it easier for shipbuilders to raise capital.

Reports also stated that the Indian Navy is expected to float a tender of ₹80,000 crore ($9.1 billion) for four large-sized landing platform docks.

At 10:35 AM, among others, shares of Cochin Spiyard were trading 2.39 per cent higher, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 1.25 per cent, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) up 4.77 per cent, Shipping Corporation 5.18 per cent, Swan Defence And Heavy Industries hit 5 per cent upper circuit, Essar Shipping rose 3.44 per cent, Transworld Shipping Lines 2.32 per cent, Great Eastern Shipping Company 0.29 per cent, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 0.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, GRSE shares also jumped after the company signed the following Memorandum of Understandings(MoUs) with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors. ALSO READ: Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares jump 6% on singing multiple MoUs; Details The partners include: Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla; Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata; Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation; The Shipping Corporation of India, and Modest Infrastructure Private Limited. The MoUs were inked at Bhavnagar’s ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The aim is to emerge among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, gathered fresh momentum.