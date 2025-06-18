Orient Cement tanks 18%, sharpest intra-day fall since March 20; here's why

Since June 9, in the past eight trading days, the market price of Orient Cement has slipped 29 per cent after closure of open offer made by Ambuja Cements.

At 11:46 AM; Orient Cement was quoting 17.6 per cent lower at ₹250.95, as compared to 0.25 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold. A combined 6.03 million shares representing 3 per cent of total equity of Orient Cement changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Open offer by Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements announced the acquisition of Orient Cement for an equity value of ₹8,100 crore, a strategic step aimed at surpassing 100 MTPA in operational capacity. This acquisition includes a 46.6 per cent stake in Orient Cement, acquired from its current promoters and certain public shareholders, all funded through internal accruals.

Ambuja Cements completed the acquisition of 95.87 million equity shares constituting 46.66 per cent of the existing share capital of Orient Cement on April 22, 2025.

Ambuja Cements, thereafter, made an open offer to acquire 53.4 million equity shares constituting 26 per cent of expanded share capital at a price of ₹395.40 per equity share from the public shareholders of the Orient Cement under the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.