Stocks to Watch today, June 18: Hindustan Zinc, BSE, PNB, M&M, Ola Electric

Stocks to Watch today, June 18: Indian equities are poised for a lower start amid rising geopolitical tensions. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were down 39 points at 24,830.

However, Asian markets were mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.09 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.47 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.35 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 down 0.11 per cent.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Overnight, Wall Street indices also closed lower with the Nasdaq down 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 0.84 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.91 per cent. Here is a list of stocks to watch on Wednesday, June 18, 2025: Hindustan Zinc: Reports suggest promoter Vedanta is likely to divest shares worth up to ₹7,500 crore in Hindustan Zinc through block deals at a discount of up to 10 per cent to the last closing price. Zydus Wellness: True North on Tuesday exited Zydus Wellness by divesting its entire 7.27 per cent stake in the company while PPFAS Mutual Fund acquired the shares for ₹879 crore through an open market transaction. Private equity firm True North, through its affiliate Threpsi Care LLP, offloaded 46.27 lakh shares or 7.27 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness, as per the block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

BSE: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved Thursday as the revised expiry day for BSE's derivative contracts, with NSE being allotted Tuesday. PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday sold its entire 21 per cent stake in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (ISARC) for ₹34 crore. UGRO Capital: The company has proposed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Profectus Capital for ₹1,400 crore in an all-cash deal, aiming to strengthen its position in the secured MSME lending segment. The transaction is expected to close within the next two to three months. M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has received unconditional approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in SML Isuzu Ltd. The deal involves the acquisition of a combined 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu through two separate transactions: 43.96 per cent from Sumitomo Corporation, a promoter of SML, and 15 per cent from Isuzu Motors Limited, a public shareholder. The transactions will be followed by an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent of the company’s equity from public shareholders at ₹1,554.6 per share. Delhivery: The CCI approved Delhivery Ltd’s proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Ecom Express Ltd for approximately ₹1,407 crore, marking a major consolidation move in India’s logistics sector. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has received unconditional approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in SML Isuzu Ltd. The deal involves the acquisition of a combined 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu through two separate transactions: 43.96 per cent from Sumitomo Corporation, a promoter of SML, and 15 per cent from Isuzu Motors Limited, a public shareholder. The transactions will be followed by an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent of the company’s equity from public shareholders at ₹1,554.6 per share.

GMR Airports: The company handled over one crore passengers across its airport network in May 2025, marking a modest growth of 0.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The increase was driven by a 2.9 per cent rise in international passenger traffic, while domestic traffic edged up just 0.1 per cent amid operational disruptions. Total aircraft movements for the month stood at 64,931, up 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Maruti Suzuki: After establishing railway lines at two of its existing plants in India, Maruti Suzuki is now plans to set up a similar facility at its new plant in Kharkhoda within the next 3-4 years.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is all set to foray into the imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) business by the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26), sourcing gas from Henry Hub or West Asia on spot deals to cater to the city gas distribution (CGD) sector. Ola Electric Mobility: The company announced the nationwide rollout of its 0 per cent commission model, enabling drivers to retain 100 per cent of their fare earnings. The initiative applies across all categories - autos, bikes and cabs - with no ride or income limits. Polycab India: The company has executed a contract worth ₹6,447.54 crore with BSNL to act as the project implementation agency for the BharatNet project in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry. The agreement covers design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network infrastructure.

L&T: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a land in Kandla, Gujarat for development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. Railtel Corporation: The company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Zenics) for the implementation of the Mizo Fibre Grid Network project. The estimated value of the contract is ₹43.99 crore. Alembic Pharma: The company has issued a corporate guarantee worth $22 million (approximately ₹184 crore) in favour of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to facilitate a term loan facility for its wholly owned US subsidiary, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APInc, USA). The guarantee is intended to support the funding requirements of the US subsidiary, which operates in the regulated pharmaceutical markets.

EMS: The company became the lowest bidder for an order worth ₹184 crore from UP Jal Nigam. Bharat Forge: The company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turgis Gaillard to offer AAROK UAV in alignment to India's Defence Ministry. AAROK performs long-range surveillance missions while flying at high altitude and for long periods. Avenue Supermarts: The company operating under the brand name DMart opened a new store at Ratan Mall in Agra, and the total number of stores stands at 421. DCX Systems: The company received ₹28.59 crore export purchase orders from overseas and domestic customers.