Share price of RRP Semiconductor today

Shares of RRP Semiconductor (formerly Known as G D Trading & Agencies Limited) hit a new high at ₹9,667 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past 18 months, the stock has zoomed 64,346 per cent from a level of ₹15 in April 2024. Currently, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹12,912 crore, the BSE data shows.

Since April 15, 2024, in the past 289 trading days, the stock has hit successive upper circuits on the BSE. The exchange changed the circuit filter from 5 per cent to 2 per cent w.e.f. October 3, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kirloskar Ferrous shares surge 6% on ₹358-cr ONGC contract win; details Currently, RRP Semiconductor is trading under ‘XT’ group on the BSE. In the context of the BSE, the "X" group refers to a classification for special securities, often including those listed exclusively on the BSE and traded on a trade-to-trade (T2T) basis to limit volatility. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis. The XT sub-segment is reviewed every six months. Company's clarification about market rumours On October 14, 2024, RRP Semiconductor informed the BSE that the company has come across the circulation of the misinformation that Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has invested in the company and the management feels because of the same there is unprecedented price movement of the shares of the company at BSE from ₹10 to ₹9,000 within past 10-months.

In this connection, RRP Semiconductor has clarified that Sachin Tendulkar has never subscribed any shares of the company. He is not a shareholder of the company. The company has said that it has not got any 100 acres of land from the Government of Maharashtra; and the financials of the company could not support the rise in share price from ₹10 to ₹9,000 which the company disseminated as part of Board information on the BSE site. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS RRP Semiconductor’s overview, outlook During the financial year 2024-25, the company changed its nature of business to Information and Technology Industry (Semiconductor & digital chips etc.). This change is in line with the company’s long term strategic objective and is expected to contribute positively to the overall growth and profitability of the company.

The company mainly trades into electronic parts to supply specified clients. Now considering the need and demand in the Indian semiconductor industry it decided to carryout business activities in the said sector. ALSO READ: Maruti vs Tata Motors vs Hyundai: How to trade stocks post record festive sales? The Indian semiconductor industry has been experiencing significant growth and development in recent years. With continued support and investment, the industry is expected to contribute significantly to India's electronics manufacturing capabilities and emerge as a global player in the semiconductor sector, RRP Semiconductor said in its FY25 annual report. Shareholding pattern structure of RRP Semiconductor As on September 30, 2025, RRP Semiconductor has a total 13.72 million equity shares of which the promoters held 1.27 per cent stake, the shareholding pattern data shows. The retail individual shareholders held 95.07 per cent holding in the company, and, bodies corporate held 3.65 per cent stake, the data shows.