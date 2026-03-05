Oversold stocks: 96 out of Nifty 500 shares RSI below 30; what it means?

Oversold stocks

Oversold stocks tend to bounce back; however, analysts caution that oversold conditions do not automatically signal a reversal. Instead a RSI below 30 can reflect continued weakness in momentum, says Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking.A technical scan of Nifty 500 stocks show that 96 shares were technically trading in oversold zone, with a RSI reading below 30.Prominent stocks among these are - ACC, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Infosys, IRCTC, ITC Hotels, JIO Financial Services, Ola Electric, RailTel, RCF, RVNL, Suzlon, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Tech Mahindra to name a few.Within the oversold space, there are 14 stocks with a RSI reading below 20 - this includes the likes of AWL Agri Business, LTIMindtree, Wipro, IRFC and CoForge. Below is the full list.