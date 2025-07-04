Home / Markets / News / Last Day! Crizac IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Last Day! Crizac IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Crizac IPO Day 3 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), price band, lot size, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Analysts at brokerage firm Geojit have recommended investors subscribe to the Crizac IPO, while Deven Choksey Research has assigned a Neutral rating to the offering
Crizac IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Crizac is set to close today, July 4, 2025. The ₹860 crore offering, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 2, has received a decent response from investors so far.
 
According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Crizac IPO has received bids for 7,09,51,174 shares against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer by the end of the second day of subscription. This translates to an oversubscription of 2.75 times.
 
Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved category by 6.28 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid 2.71 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 0.15 times.

Crizac IPO details

The public offering of Crizac comprises an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS), with promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal divesting up to 35.1 million equity shares.
 
The IPO is priced in the range of ₹233–₹245 per share, with a lot size of 61 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 61 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,945 to bid for one lot (61 shares), assuming the upper price band. The maximum for retail investors is 13 lots (793 shares), amounting to an investment of ₹1,94,285.  ALSO READ | When is NSE IPO coming? A Motilal Oswal report may have an answer

Crizac IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

On the final day of subscription, Crizac’s unlisted shares were commanding a decent premium in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed the shares were trading at ₹267 per share, reflecting a GMP of ₹22, or 8.98 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price.

Crizac IPO review

Analysts at the brokerage firm Geojit have recommended that investors subscribe to the Crizac IPO, while those at Deven Choksey Research have assigned a Neutral rating to the offering. READ MORE

Crizac IPO allotment date, listing date

As the IPO closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, July 7. Shares are expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, July 8.
 
Crizac shares are tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 9 (Note: previously mentioned July 2 appears to be an error, as it precedes the closing date).  ALSO READ | E-commerce firm Meesho files confidentially for Rs 4,250 crore India IPO

Crizac IPO registrar, lead managers

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) is acting as the registrar for the IPO. Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors are serving as the book-running lead managers.

Crizac IPO objective

Crizac will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. “Each of the selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective share of the proceeds from the Offer for Sale, after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes,” the company stated in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

About Crizac

Crizac is a B2B education platform that offers international student recruitment solutions to global institutions of higher education in the United Kingdom, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (ANZ). Headquartered in India, the company has co-primary operations in London, United Kingdom, along with consultants in countries including Cameroon, China, Ghana, and Kenya.
 

