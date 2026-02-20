Data Patterns (India) share price today

Data Patterns (India) share price rallied 9.5 per cent to ₹3,190 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday's intraday trade, extending its past four days' up move.

In the last one week, stock price of the aerospace and defence company has surged 15 per cent as compared to a 0.30-per cent gain in the Nifty 50 index. Further, in the past one month, the stock has zoomed 41 per cent, as against a 1.3-per cent rise in the benchmark index. It had hit a record high of ₹3,654.75 on July 5, 2024.

At 10:30 AM, Data Patterns shares were quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹3,104 on the NSE amid heavy volumes. Nearly 2.8 million shares have, so far, changed hands cumulatively on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 and Nifty India Defence index were up 0.32 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Why is Data Patterns (India) stock price rising?

Data Patterns stock has been on a broader uptrend after the company reported a strong set of results for the December 2025 (Q3FY26) quarter. The defence company's revenue surged 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fueled by a high contribution from the Production segment (up 2.3x Y-o-Y) due to higher execution in Q3.

Besides, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded 40bp Y-o-Y to 46.5 per cent due to a favorable execution mix. That apart, the Service segment grew 2.2x, while the Development segment declined 84 per cent Y-o-Y.

The closing order book as of December 2025 was at ₹760 crore, against order book of ₹730 crore as on April 1, 2025. The management, however, highlighted that there were pending negotiated orders worth ₹1,107.8 crore. Based on this, the company maintained a growth guidance of 20-25 per cent over the medium-term.

The management said the total order book stands at an all-time high of ₹1,868 crore, providing strong revenue visibility.

The recent Union budget has also reinforced the government's long-term commitment to defence modernisation and indigenisation with a meaningful increase in capital procurement.

"The sharp rise in allocations for other equipment, including radars, electronic warfare systems, missiles and advanced electronics clearly signals a focus on new age defence technologies. This aligns extremely well with Data Patterns' core strengths and long-term strategic direction, positioning the company favorably for future growth," the management said.

Data Patterns' core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across Radars, Electronic Warfare Suites, Communications, Avionics, Small Satellites, Automated Test Equipment, COTS and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other Communication & Electronic Intelligence Systems.

The company works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO and ISRO.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Data Patterns (India)

Data Patterns, according to the brokerage, reported a strong quarter, driven by improved execution, higher production deliveries from earlier programs, and a favorable high-IP execution mix supporting both growth and margins.

Further, long-term tailwinds, such as strong order book visibility, differentiated product building competencies, long-term relationships with clients, and a strong pipeline of products, will drive sustainable growth. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services remain confident of a 25-per cent revenue growth over the next 2-3 years. Currently, Data Patterns is trading above the brokerage firm's target price of ₹3,000 per share.