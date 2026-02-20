Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Asia markets trade mixed amid US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 20, 2026: The GIFT Nifty implied that Indian markets may extend losses at open on Friday, amid weak global cues. The futures were quoted at 25,404, down 0.17 per cent or 42 points.

Share indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note on Friday morning, while traders assessed the growing geopolitical tension between the US and Iran . Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped over 1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi gained over 1 per cent.

Markets in mainland China were shut on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiays.

Major US indices closed lower overnight as escalating Middle-East tensions sparked a sell-off. Investors retreated from riskier assets, with private credit stocks taking a notable hit as the market weighed the growing probability of US military action in the region.

US President Donald Trump said that Iran had 10–15 days to reach an agreement over its nuclear program. Within this timeframe, he would take a call on whether to take military action against Iran, according to news reports.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.28 per cent and 0.54 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.31 per cent down on Thursday.

In the commodities, Brent oil futures were trading near $72 per barrel in Asia session, as investors fear a potential supply disruption from the Middle East amid growing military presence in the region.

US military buildup in the region is the largest since the 2003 Iraq War, according to Bloomberg.

In the Intercontinental Exchange, Brent oil futures were trading 0.2 per cent down at $71.8 a barrel.

Gold and Silver futures gained in early trade on Friday as geopolitical tension fueled a flight to safety. The futures were trading 0.31 per cent and 0.8 per cent higher, respectively.

IPO Today

Gaudium IVF and Women's Health’s initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. The ₹165-crore book build issue will close for subscription on February 24.

Manilam Industries India’s IPO will also open for subscription on Friday, while Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO will enter its final day.