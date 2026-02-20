Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Asia markets trade mixed amid US-Iran tension
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty 50 may extend losses amid weak global cues. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 20, 2026: The GIFT Nifty implied that Indian markets may extend losses at open on Friday, amid weak global cues. The futures were quoted at 25,404, down 0.17 per cent or 42 points.
Share indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note on Friday morning, while traders assessed the growing geopolitical tension between the US and Iran. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped over 1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi gained over 1 per cent.
Markets in mainland China were shut on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiays.
Major US indices closed lower overnight as escalating Middle-East tensions sparked a sell-off. Investors retreated from riskier assets, with private credit stocks taking a notable hit as the market weighed the growing probability of US military action in the region.
US President Donald Trump said that Iran had 10–15 days to reach an agreement over its nuclear program. Within this timeframe, he would take a call on whether to take military action against Iran, according to news reports.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.28 per cent and 0.54 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.31 per cent down on Thursday. ALSO READ | Stocks to Watch today: Waaree Energies, ICICI Pru Life, RailTel, Federal Bank
In the commodities, Brent oil futures were trading near $72 per barrel in Asia session, as investors fear a potential supply disruption from the Middle East amid growing military presence in the region.
US military buildup in the region is the largest since the 2003 Iraq War, according to Bloomberg.
In the Intercontinental Exchange, Brent oil futures were trading 0.2 per cent down at $71.8 a barrel.
Gold and Silver futures gained in early trade on Friday as geopolitical tension fueled a flight to safety. The futures were trading 0.31 per cent and 0.8 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Gaudium IVF and Women's Health’s initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. The ₹165-crore book build issue will close for subscription on February 24.
Manilam Industries India’s IPO will also open for subscription on Friday, while Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO will enter its final day.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent oil prices trade over six-month high on US-Iran tension
Brent oil futures were trading near $72 per barrel, the highest level in over six months, as investors fear a potential supply disruption from the Middle East amid growing military presence in the region.
US military buildup in the region is the largest since the 2003 Iraq War, according to Bloomberg.
In the Intercontinental Exchange, Brent oil futures were trading 0.1 per cent down at $71.83 a barrel.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea’s Kospi hits new high, defying weak global cues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high, defying weak global cues on Friday morning. Samsung Electronics rose after local media reports said that the company is planning to raise prices of key memory chips, which lifted the Kospi to a new high.
The Kospi was trading 1.42 per cent higher at 5,757.7 as of 8:12 AM.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbles over 1 per cent; traders assess inflation data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined over 1 per cent on Friday amid rising geopolitical worries. The index was trading 1.3 per cent down at 56,740 as of 8:06 AM.
Traders also assessed the latest inflation data, which showed headline inflation in the country fell to 1.5 per cent in January, the lowest since March 2022. Notably, the inflation rate dipped below the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target rate.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Feb 20 2026 | 8:01 AM IST