Paras Defence share price: Paras Defence shares were in demand on Thursday, March 20, 2025, as the scrip zoomed as much as 9.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,046.95 per share.

The rise in the Paras Defence share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of Rs 142.31 crore from the Center for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, Hyderabad.

Paras Defence, via an exchange filing said, “We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies, has received an order from Center for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, Hyderabad valued at approximately Rs 142.31 crore (including taxes) for Development of Laser Source Module and Integration with Beam Control System (BCS) on Mobile Platform.”

Under the terms of the order, Paras Defence will be working towards the development of Laser Source Module and Integration with Beam Control System (BCS) on Mobile Platform.

The order is expected to be delivered within 24 months, the company said.

About Paras Defence

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is a prominent private sector company focusing on the design, development, manufacturing, and testing of advanced defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company operates across four key segments including Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering, and Electromagnetic Pulse Protection Solutions.

As a leading enterprise in the private sector for Defence and Space sectors, the company addresses a wide range of industry needs. It is particularly distinguished as the sole Indian supplier of crucial imaging components for space applications, including large-size optics and diffractive gratings.

Paras Defence provides products and solutions to various government entities such as IDF, DRDO, BEL, ISRO, HAL, Goa Shipyard, and Mazagon Dock. In the private sector, its clientele includes prominent companies like Godrej, Tata Power, L&T, Kirloskar, TCS, and Solar Industries. Internationally, PDST serves notable customers including Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defence, and Elbit Systems.

The market capitalisation of Paras Defence is Rs 4,109.95 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 11:30 AM, shares of Paras Defence were trading 6.96 per cent higher at Rs 1,020 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.52 per cent higher at 75,838.77 levels.